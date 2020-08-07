Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Hank Hughes, a Democratic candidate for the Santa Fe County Commission District 5 seat, to fill the term of Commissioner Ed Moreno, who announced last week he was resigning at the end of the month.
Hughes, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, faces no opponent in the general election in November after winning a two-way Democratic primary in June. He will begin his elected term Jan. 1.
In the interim, Hughes will join the commission Sept. 1, the governor said in a Wednesday letter, which was made public Friday.
"I am very sorry that Commissioner Moreno is not able to finish his term as he has done a great job," Hughes said in an email Friday. "I am pleased the Governor has appointed me to the District 5 seat so that I can essentially start my term four months early.
"I am excited to work on helping our County get through the pandemic and then to work on affordable housing, renewable energy, behavioral health, and the many other good projects happening with Santa Fe County government," he added.
Moreno, who did not seek reelection, cited health concerns for his reason to retire early from his first term. The county announced his retirement Tuesday.
Hughes, 63, is a former water resources specialist who holds a master's degree in environmental systems engineering from Cornell University.
He won the primary against Floyd Trujillo, a director of information technology at the New Mexico Finance Authority and a longtime member of the governance council at Turquoise Trail Charter School.
