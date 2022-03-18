Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced she has appointed Annie Winterfield Manriquez as her senior adviser for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, a role that entails creating standards and practices for communicating about incidents and developing response procedures.
“A robust cybersecurity framework has never been more important, and we are already seeing more sophisticated cyberattacks being carried out in New Mexico and the rest of the country,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “It is critical that the state continue to take action to make sure we are as prepared and protected as possible, and Annie is the leader the state needs."
Manriquez previously served with the MITRE Corp., which manages federally funded research and development programs, including in the cybersecurity field.
According to the news release, she "led the Intelligence Analysis and Strategy Department and worked with agencies across the Executive Branch to overhaul and modernize multi-billion-dollar programs, including cyber systems."
“Protecting New Mexico’s vast intellectual and physical capital from rapidly evolving cyber threats has never been more urgent,” Manriquez said in the news release.
