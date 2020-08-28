Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham apologized Friday over comments she made during a news conference a day earlier that drew a stern rebuke from Española Mayor Javier Sánchez, who called the governor's remarks a "display of superiority ... callousness and dismissive arrogance."
During a news conference Thursday, the governor recounted a recent drive through the Northern New Mexico city on the way to El Rito to deliver a short address at the Democratic National Convention. On her way through Española, Lujan Grisham said she noticed no one on the sidewalks or walking back to their cars seemed to be wearing masks.
"I didn’t see a single mask. Not one. Not in a parking lot, not outside a grocery store that we passed, not at the convenience store, not at a gas station, not by someone in the car, not hanging on the rearview mirror, not hanging on a wrist, not as people were walking — nowhere," Lujan Grisham said at one point in the more than two-hour news conference.
"The only masks I saw were in the car I was in," the governor continued. "And we have to do better than that because if we don’t, we cannot successfully introduce risk and what I know is coming. It’s going to get harder in the winter. And between now and getting a vaccine, if we don’t double down our efforts to make New Mexico safe — the virus hasn’t gone anywhere, it’s all up to us — then we can’t successfully keep doing the work that we’re doing."
The comments drew swift condemnation from Sánchez, a Republican and a local restaurant owner. On Friday morning, he issued a long written statement.
"Like so many others, the governor has chosen to stroll by Española and make blanket assumptions about our people," Sánchez wrote, adding Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, relayed a "story clouded by prejudice and falsehood" gleaned from "a superficial glance."
Lujan Grisham apologized in an op-ed submitted to the Rio Grande Sun newspaper in Española.
"My comments were taken as a lack of respect for Española and the work the community has done to fight this virus," the governor wrote. "I apologize for making that impression. That was not my intent, and I take responsibility for the way my words were conveyed and heard.
"It is true that I did not see any masks that day on my way through town north and south, but that doesn’t mean I should have made the point that I did in the way I did it," she said. "If my intent was to highlight where we can improve and what we can do better, and it was, then I could have communicated that in a different way, and I should have."
She added that instead of calling attention to not seeing anyone wearing masks while driving through the city, "I could have talked about the thousands (and thousands, and thousands) of Española Valley workers, business owners and families who have sacrificed and made the right decisions to keep themselves and their community safe day after day this year.
"Instead," she added, "I only focused on what I saw, the negative, and I hope my comments — and the response to them — do not ultimately overshadow the commitment and sacrifice so many residents of the valley have made."
The governor also wrote Rio Arriba County has done a good job at suppressing the virus, and that mask-wearing has been central to that effort. She urged people to "keep up the hard work" in the "fighting, never-say-die spirit of the valley."
As of Friday, 353 of the state's 25,042 confirmed cases have been in Rio Arriba County. Twelve people in the county have died after contracting the virus, while 221 have recovered, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number is a tiny fraction of the state's total virus caseload, and less than 1 percent of Rio Arriba County's population, Sánchez wrote in a statement.
New Mexico at large has had 767 deaths related to COVID-19.
In a telephone interview Friday, Sánchez said the governor's comments added to an already negative image many have of Española because of the area's high rate of addiction to alcohol and opioids, and its high poverty rate.
"A lot of those issues certainly hover over us like a cloud," Sánchez said, calling the governor's comments Thursday a "punch to the gut when we're trying to lift ourselves up."
"We have real issues here in Española that the pandemic has brought to us," Sánchez continued. "We don’t have internet to many of our students. We live in a world where many of the moms who are headed off to work are not sure whether or not their kids are going to be at the computer when they get back. To have to change our entire lives for this pandemic is difficult. And that’s what I want people to recognize."
As a cranky old Anglo in Rio Arriba, all I ever see about Espanola in the news is corruption and drug addiction. I shop in Espanola at least once a week. Everywhere I go, the customers and store employees all wear masks ever since the governor required them. Everyone I meet seems friendly, helpful and hard working. I'm still a fan of the governor, but she should avoid piling on Espanola.
