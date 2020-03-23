Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a new emergency public health order that calls for closure of all businesses and nonprofit organizations not deemed essential by her administration.
The order, announced in a news conference at the state Capitol, adds additional restrictions on mass gatherings and halts operations of all general retail businesses — excluding grocery stores, pharmacies and other critical services — in an effort to slow the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The order becomes effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
It exempts businesses that provide services related to “health, safety and well-being,” according to the Governor’s Office. That includes organizations providing meals for school-age children, health care and child care facilities, and businesses that assist in the production of food and medical products.
Earlier Monday, the Governor’s Office announced it would be issuing a “stay-at-home instruction,” feeding speculation that Lujan Grisham would issue a “shelter-in-place” order, as some other states have.
Although the governor's order is not technically an order for residents to shelter in place, the governor said that's what it is, in effect.
New Mexico law allows her administration to shut down businesses in an effort to protect the public health, Lujan Grisham said.
“If we don’t limit it, then who's going to stock your grocery stores? Who's going to be in the emergency room? Who's going to provide child care to first responders and police officers?" the governor said. "If we don’t protect the very people who need our everyday services, then they’re not able to provide those essential services to you. I need you to heed this order."
