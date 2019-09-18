ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced a massive scholarship expansion for students attending the state’s community colleges and universities, a move that could help eliminate tuition and fees for many who possess a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma.
The Governor’s Office estimates the program will cost between $25 and $35 million a year in appropriations from the state’s general fund in order to benefit around 55,000 students across the state.
Lujan Grisham is expected to announce the plan Wednesday morning at a news conference in Albuquerque.
“We have so many students in this state who are first in their family to attend college, and a lack of direct personal experience with higher education feels like a significant barrier to attending,” Higher Education Department Deputy Secretary Carmen López-Wilson said. “This will change the way students and high schools see themselves in relation to higher education opportunities.”
Instead of covering all tuition, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship will cover any fees left over after a students applies for federal financial aid and the New Mexico lottery scholarship, which already covers between 60 and 75 percent of tuition for around 16 percent of New Mexico’s public college and university students.
According to the Higher Education Department, only 65 percent of New Mexico’s high school students fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA, which allows students to access Pell Grants that provide up to $5,500 per year in tuition assistance. López-Wilson said the scholarship will be rolled out alongside a push from the Public Education department to ensure every high school students applies for federal financial aid.
“We don’t compete with other colleges and universities for students,” Northern New Mexico College President Rick Bailey said. “Typically we compete with the decision of whether or not to go to college, so the more we can break down barriers to college, the more successful we will be not only as an institution but as a state.”
Officials said the plan signifies significant new investment in a Higher Education Department that has been depleted in recent decades. According to the Governor’s Office, the Higher Education Department received 17 percent of the state’s general fund at its peak in 1993 but is receiving 12 percent during the current fiscal year.
López-Wilson said the department has lost 30 percent of its funding over the past 10 years.
For the 2019-20 academic year, tuition and fees for in-state residents are $7,556 at the University of New Mexico and $7,810 at New Mexico State. López-Wilson said the she expects the scholarship, which will start covering tuition during the fall 2020 semester, will increase enrollment and graduation rates by allowing students to finish school faster.
According to the Governor’s Office, 20 other states provide tuition-free community colleges, but New York is the only state to establish tuition-free universities.
“As a state, we’re showing our priorities by working to change the perception of how accessible college is,” López-Wilson said. “It will drive enrollment, a little bit at first and significantly as more people learn about the program. Across New Mexico, more people are going to be fully read to participate in the workforce.”