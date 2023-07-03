RIO RANCHO — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new initiative to incentivize the sale and purchase of electric vehicles in an effort to reduce the state's emission levels. 

The plan, which the governor announced Monday at a Ford dealership in Rio Rancho, requires manufacturers to ensure at least 43% of all cars sold in the state by the 2026 calendar year are zero-emission products.

It also establishes new clean truck rules that require manufacturers to ensure at least 15% of all trucks sold in the state are zero-emission by 2026. 

