RIO RANCHO — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new initiative to incentivize the sale and purchase of electric vehicles in an effort to reduce the state's emission levels.
The plan, which the governor announced Monday at a Ford dealership in Rio Rancho, requires manufacturers to ensure at least 43% of all cars sold in the state by the 2026 calendar year are zero-emission products.
It also establishes new clean truck rules that require manufacturers to ensure at least 15% of all trucks sold in the state are zero-emission by 2026.
Over time, the percentage of electric vehicles required for sale in the state will go up to 82% for cars and between 40% and 75% for trucks, depending on the classification, by 2034.
The rules apply only to automakers, not auto dealers or consumers, according to a news release issued by the Governor's Office. The rules do not prohibit the sale or ownership of new or used gasoline-powered vehicles.
The initiative means there will be "many electric vehicles" on New Mexico's roadways over the next 10 years or so, Lujan Grisham said.
She said the initiative, which she is establishing through executive order, will make New Mexico one of the fastest growing states to "decarbonize" its transportation sector.
The rules for the Advanced Clean Cars & Advanced Clean Trucks proposal, as the initiative is known, likely will be posted by the state Environment Department by Friday, Cabinet Secretary James Kenney, said in an interview Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.