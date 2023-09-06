Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is joined by her grandchildren, Avery Stuart and Mason Stuart, on March 16 before signing House Bill 130, which will mandate an increase in learning time in public schools to 1,140 hours plus additional professional development time for teachers. Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she plans to request $30 million from the state Legislature in 2024 to build a new literacy institute intended to help raise reading proficiency for students.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced her plan to request $30 million from the New Mexico Legislature in 2024 to build a new literacy institute that she said will help provide instruction to the state's students and raise reading proficiency rates, which remain among the lowest in the nation.
Lujan Grisham convened educators, experts and administrators Wednesday for a summit to focus on how schools around the state can better implement "structured literacy," an approach to literacy education also known as "the science of reading."
Preliminary scores from spring 2023 show reading proficiency scores among third through eighth graders in New Mexico have increased by 4.3%, Lujan Grisham said in a news release. The governor depicted the improvement, as well as a rise in graduation rates, as connected to her administration's investments in education in recent years.
The new institute would both provide instruction to students who struggle with literacy and focus on research and training educators in evidence-based reading instruction.
"Every New Mexican can read — that has to be the goal," Lujan Grisham said in an interview Wednesday. "To build this institute, and to tie it to higher education and to make sure parents and educators have intervention support, is critical."
The planned investment in literacy comes after Lujan Grisham recently traveled to the Kansas Center for Reading with a delegation of policymakers and education experts.