Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday named three new members of her administration who will focus on broadband, infrastructure and water efforts.
Martin Chavez, a former mayor of Albuquerque, was appointed the state’s new infrastructure adviser, who will determine priorities for billions of dollars in federal infrastructure funding. He began working this month.
Mike Hamman with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District is the state’s new water adviser, who will work to ensure the state’s water infrastructure is prepared to withstand the effects of climate change. He will coordinate development of a 50-year water plan. Hamman will step into his new role in January.
Matt Schmit, director of the Illinois Office of Broadband since 2019, is the broadband adviser to the new state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. Under new legislation, Schmit will develop a three-year broadband expansion plan and will begin work in December.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Just more incompetent political cronies on the payroll. Typical for her.
