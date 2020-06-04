Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the state is starting a Council for Racial Justice amid growing unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in policy custody in Minneapolis last week.
Her action came a day after hundreds of protesters peacefully demonstrated in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday evening, the largest such gathering in Santa Fe since Floyd's death May 25.
Demonstrators spoke out against police violence in black and minority communities.
Albuquerque has seen five straight days of marches and protests. Thursday afternoon, a group gathered in a “pop-up” demonstration on the University of New Mexico campus.
During a virtual news conference Thursday broadcast live on Facebook, Lujan Grisham said the nation is “still ravaged by our inability to say… we have institutional racism in this country.”
People “pretend sometimes” that we don’t have inequalities and racial prejudice, she said, adding these exist in the “very fabric of our lives.”
Society must overcome these issues, she said.
The governor said most protests of racial injustices have been peaceful, but she cited a violent incident in Albuquerque early Monday morning, which included looting and destruction of property.
“This cannot be what this country accepts, not one minute longer,” she said. “I am appalled by what I am seeing across the country. I am appalled by what I am seeing in the White House, and I am appalled by the militarization of our police.”
President Donald Trump drew criticism and media scrutiny recently when he said he would call on the military to quell protests.
Though the governor introduced several people who will join the council, not all of them attended Thursday's news conference at the Capitol.
Accompanying the governor were three African Americans — state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, the Rev. Anna Maria Davis and Alexandria Taylor, director of sexual assault Services at the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs.
Stapleton said Floyd’s death is leading the world to say “enough is enough.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to widespread unemployment and orders to self-isolate, has played a role in bottling up people’s emotions and leading them to explode in fury at the injustice of Floyd’s death, she said.
The pandemic has led people “to rise up because they are frustrated, because they are hurting, because they are angry, because they know what happened to George Floyd could possibly happen to them," Stapleton said.
Stapleton said one of her sons just graduated from high school and wants to attend college in another state.
She told him no, she said, “because we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
“Black mothers are fearful for their young men,” she said. “It seems to me … black people have been fearful all their lives about the protection of their men whether it is their fathers … and their sons or their husbands because it seems to me intrinsically the target is ‘destroy the black man and you destroy the black people.’
“...The only way we can stop it in its tracks is that all of us … whatever culture you are, get together and collaboratively say, ‘enough is enough, and we’re gonna make a difference for all of us as one in these here United States,' " Stapleton said.
Part of the solution includes acknowledging not everyone in the country is treated equally or even “as human beings,” she said.
She said children watching the Floyd demonstrators play out on television are asking how they can be successful if they are afraid of police.
Protests will continue until people feel safe," she said.
Stapleton said a state like New Mexico with a “majority minority” population can make a difference. “We all need to make a difference,” she said.
Citing the COIVD-19 crisis, which has taken the lives of more than 110,000 people in the U.S., Taylor said “there is another public health crisis that has existed far too long, which is the racism in our society.”
She said the threat against African Americans’ lives is potentially more dangerous than the one COVID-19 poses.
“We are hurting right now,” she said.
Taylor said it is time for a “painful and difficult and honest conversation” about how those in power can be more responsive to demands and needs of the community.
She expressed a plea for the nation to come together to build a platform of anti-racism, including by looking at politics and policies in governmental agencies and others with power.
She said leaders at the local, state and federal love must take a stand against racism, including investing more in education and other social services to help those who need help.
In terms of moving forward, she brought up several issues the council could tackle as a starting point. First, she said, everyone should “be taking up the work of anti-racism” and doing their best to engage and listen to African Americans about their concerns and “be willing to act.”
She said ongoing training is needed to help police officers learn the skills to interact and engage with the community “including youth of color.”
“We are here,” she said. “We are engaged. My life depends on it. My son’s life depends on it. And we are ready for change.”
Davis cited the words of civil rights crusader Fannie Lou Hamer before the Democratic National Convention in 1964, when she spoke of enduring years of racism and violence: “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Davis said a similar sentiment has emerged since Floyd's death.
“Young people said, ‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. I’m sick and tired of having to look over my shoulders to see if you are going to do something to me when I am trying to do something you are telling me to do.’ ”
She said only in the black community do parents have to sit down with their children “to tell them what to do when a police officer comes to you.”
There was a time when she was told that if she were in trouble, she should run to a police officer.
“But now we run from police officers,” she said.
“There’s only one race in this world, and that’s the human race,” she said.
If the country does not come together on this issue, Taylor said, “we will see the same thing happen again”: inequality, racial violence and protests.
Lujan Grisham said the new council will be asking many agencies involved with law enforcement, including police departments, to listen to their concerns and suggestions.
Asked by a reporter if she would support a state law to provide transparency regarding police disciplinary actions and what happens to officers who have been disciplined, the governor said, “Yes, I think we should have a whole new look” at the issue.
She said she is concerned about police officers who have been disciplined at one agency and leave that entity, then get hired at another one without much attention. She said the state needs a “more focused effort” to prevent that.
Though she did not provide specifics about the new council’s role or goals, the governor said, “If we are going to prevent the spread of racism, then we have to be open to every single idea … and we have to start today, and do it every day.
“I know by virtue of that work, when you set your mind to it and everyone is on the same page … that we can create a safe brand new generation in New Mexico.”
She said she is not sure the state is doing enough to recruit and hire “multicultural” educators and staff in the public schools. She said people have to “own up to the sin” of the history of slavery and teach young people about it as a starting point.
Otherwise, she said, “we don’t have an opportunity to move forward.”
