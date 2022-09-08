Clean energy corridor

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces Wednesday a $5 million state investment in developing a clean energy corridor in Taos County during a stop in Arroyo Seco.

 Nathan Burton/The Taos News

ARROYO SECO — Taos County is poised to become "the first county in America" to build a truly sustainable model for climate resilience, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a stop in Arroyo Seco earlier this week.

The governor on Wednesday announced an initial $5 million state investment in the planned $155 million Clean Energy Transportation and Recreation Corridor.

Later Wednesday, she announced a $2.5 million Economic Development Act grant for Taos Pueblo to be used for an economic development center.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community