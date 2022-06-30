Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she has appointed Ron Lovato, a former two-term governor of Ohkay Owingeh who serves on the New Mexico Finance Authority board, to a committee tasked with nominating candidates for a new Public Regulation Commission set to take office in 2023.
The seven-member committee must be in place by Friday. It will select at least five nominees, and the governor will choose three new commissioners, replacing the five-member elected commission that has long regulated the state's utility companies, transportation firms and other industries.
Lujan Grisham also announced two other committee appointees: Rikki Seguin, executive director of the Interwest Energy Alliance; and William Brancard, Hearings Bureau chief for the Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Department. Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes appointed Seguin and Energy Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst appointed Brancard.
Lovato has served as the CEO of the pueblo’s Tsay Corp. for nearly two decades, the Governor's Office said in a news release, and has managed the construction of multiple cell towers, overseen multiple utility development projects and spearheaded the negotiation of solar energy developments.
He also served on the Board of Trustees of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative from 2009-12.
Seguin has years of experience with the Public Regulation Commission, the news release said.
Brancard has over three decades of experience in energy and environmental law. He has worked in the State Land Office and served as an assistant attorney general, according to the release.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, previously named former state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado to the committee. Baldonado, a Republican, is a real estate broker from Los Lunas.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe; Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque; and House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, also are designated to make appointments.