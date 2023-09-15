ALBUQUERQUE — A week after declaring a public health emergency due to a rise in deadly gun violence in the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made some changes, removing a temporary ban on carrying open or concealed weapons in the Albuquerque area.

An announcement of the changes, during a new conference Friday in the Bernalillo County Commission chambers, came two days after a federal judge blocked the executive order prohibiting guns in response to numerous lawsuits filed over the measure this week.

Lujan Grisham said violent crime remains a "serious situation" that requires immediate attention.

