ALBUQUERQUE — A week after declaring a public health emergency due to a rise in deadly gun violence in the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made some changes, removing a temporary ban on carrying open or concealed weapons in the Albuquerque area.
An announcement of the changes, during a new conference Friday in the Bernalillo County Commission chambers, came two days after a federal judge blocked the executive order prohibiting guns in response to numerous lawsuits filed over the measure this week.
Lujan Grisham said violent crime remains a "serious situation" that requires immediate attention.
But, she said at the news conference, "We have removed the requirement that open and concealed carry cannot occur until the public health order has been removed or extended anywhere in the city."
She added the ban on carrying firearms, open or concealed, will remain in place at parks and playgrounds where families and children gather.
Lujan Grisham acknowledged last week the gun ban would face legal challenges. Most recently, the National Rifle Association and Republican lawmakers in New Mexico filed a lawsuit Thursday in the state Supreme Court.
The complaint asks the court to "strike down" the public health order and clarify the governor cannot define gun violence as a public health emergency.
The governor's order has been met with protests, lawsuits and a declaration from state Attorney General Raúl Torrez that he will not defend the governor or any stage agency in a court case tied to the order.
Rather, Torrez wrote in a letter to Lujan Grisham earlier this week, his duty to “uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen” trumps his responsibility to defend state officials who are sued in their official capacity.
U.S. District Court Judge David Herrera Urias said Wednesday the governor's 30-day suspension of concealed and open firearm carry rights in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County goes against a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states people have a right to carry firearms outside their homes for self-defense.