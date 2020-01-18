Hours of operation at several offices and institutions will be affected by Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
• Most city, state, county and federal nonemergency government offices and facilities, including courts, libraries and recreation centers, will be closed.
• Santa Fe Trails buses, Santa Fe Pick-Up and Santa Fe Ride will observe a Saturday schedule, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rail Runner Express passenger trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• North Central Regional Transit District "blue buses" will not be in service, but the 255 Mountain Trail Route to Ski Santa Fe will operate.
• Most schools will be closed.
• Post offices will be closed and regular mail service suspended.
• Most banks and financial institutions will be closed.
• State museums are already closed Mondays this time of year.
• City of Santa Fe regularly scheduled trash and recycling curbside pickup will be unaffected.
