An open government advocacy group has decried plans by the state child welfare agency's new advisory council to meet in secret for some discussions, calling on the panel to instead hold all of its meetings in a public forum. 

Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, noted the long-troubled Children, Youth and Families Department deals with high-profile cases of child abuse and neglect, and therefore must remain as transparent as possible to win public trust. The agency has come under fire from critics who say it has failed for years to protect the state's most vulnerable kids.

The new Policy Advisory Council, which convened for the first time May 4, comes after the resignation of Barbara Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice who served as the child welfare agency's Cabinet secretary for 20 months. Vigil is now one of seven members serving on the council, which is tasked with making recommendations for reforms.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

