An open government advocacy group has decried plans by the state child welfare agency's new advisory council to meet in secret for some discussions, calling on the panel to instead hold all of its meetings in a public forum.
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, noted the long-troubled Children, Youth and Families Department deals with high-profile cases of child abuse and neglect, and therefore must remain as transparent as possible to win public trust. The agency has come under fire from critics who say it has failed for years to protect the state's most vulnerable kids.
The new Policy Advisory Council, which convened for the first time May 4, comes after the resignation of Barbara Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice who served as the child welfare agency's Cabinet secretary for 20 months. Vigil is now one of seven members serving on the council, which is tasked with making recommendations for reforms.
"I don’t have a clue what they would be discussing that would not be public information," Majors said.
"When you close a meeting, maybe there is nothing [wrong] going on, but how do you know? So the public wants to ask, 'What are you hiding; what do you not want us to know?' ”
Acting Secretary Teresa Casados told the council at its initial meeting it would conduct some of its work in closed sessions, according to media reports.
Rob Johnson, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, confirmed in an email Thursday "not all their meetings will be public."
In a follow-up email, Johnson wrote, "It is an independent advisory council, and they will make their own decisions. When they have something to report out, they will call a public meeting."
The Foundation for Open Government issued a statement late last week saying, "FOG believes any attempt to engage in a public decision-making process without including the public is a violation of the public’s trust. It is basically a question of accountability and being transparent — something CYFD is sorely lacking."
The government watchdog group "strongly urges the committee to reconsider and adopt a resolution opening all the meetings, and we know from experience it can be done," the statement said.
It noted the New Mexico Supreme Court formed the Adult Guardian Study Commission in 2018, a panel that held open meetings.
News of plans for closed-door CYFD advisory council meetings also raised concerns among some state lawmakers.
Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants, who attended the May 4 meeting, said when he heard about the possibility of closed meetings for the council, "it puzzled me as to why."
"I don't see a reason for that. It's their rules, I guess," he said.
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said she found news of the closed-door meetings "alarming."
"When we talk about how we need to fix CYFD, a lot of that is to better understand what we are doing wrong," she said. "If the public has no insight into how we are operating wrong, we won't know how to fix it."
CYFD has been struggling with a number of challenges for years, including staffing shortfalls and leadership turnover.
Vigil’s predecessor, Brian Blalock, left the Cabinet secretary job after 18 months amid questions over his handling of the agency, including the purchase of a computer system through a no-bid contract and the department’s controversial use of a messaging app called Signal, which critics said violated open government laws.
Last fall, a Legislative Finance Committee report said the department was experiencing a workforce crisis. At that time, Vigil said the high turnover rate and case overloads for front-line workers contributed to one of the nation’s highest rates of what’s known as “repeat child maltreatment” — or recurring instances of child abuse and neglect.
The department also has had to contend with whistleblower lawsuits from employees who said they were retaliated against after voicing their concerns.