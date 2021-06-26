The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded nearly $5 million to the North Central Regional Transit District to buy five electric buses.
The new vehicles will serve riders in Taos and are expected to be on the road by early 2024, transit district spokesman Jim Nagle said.
They will replace fuel-powered buses within the district's 70-vehicle fleet and over time will save at least $1 million in fuel and maintenance costs.
The funds also will pay for workforce training and equipment such as electric charging stations.
“The NCRTD is thrilled to be among the recipients of a U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration grant to expand low or no emissions buses and facilities," Daniel Barrone, chairman of the transit district and mayor of Taos, said in a statement. “We are proud to be contributing to a cleaner environment and a greener New Mexico.”
