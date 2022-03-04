Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged the State Investment Council to immediately evaluate state portfolios and divest financial holdings "that may benefit the Russian government and its supporters in its war against Ukraine."
"The State of New Mexico has substantial investments that may be directly or indirectly aiding the Russian invasion," the governor wrote in a Friday letter to the agency. "This is unacceptable. Not one penny should go toward furthering [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutality."
The push from the governor, a Democrat seeking re-election in November, comes as other funds divest their Russian holdings in response to the attack on Ukraine, which Lujan Grisham called unjustified.
"Thousands of Ukrainians have been senselessly murdered, and many more will likely perish in the upcoming days, weeks, and months," she wrote.
The State Investment Council, which the governor chairs, manages more than $36 billion in permanent endowment and state funds, including about $1.84 billion for 23 other New Mexico government entities.
As of last week, about $7.9 million was invested in Russian stocks and bonds, or 0.025 percent of the agency's holdings, spokesman Charles Wollmann said.
"We have been looking at this, but ... the Russian markets have been closed for the last week, so the securities in question aren't trading," he said. "Trading is halted on them, and we don't know when that will resume."
The exposure to Russian stocks and bonds come in "different flavors," Wollmann said.
"Two of them are in an index," he said. "The financial press is reporting that the originators of those indexes are going to remove the Russian companies in question, so that exposure will take care of itself."
Another holding, which makes up the bulk of the agency's Russian investments, is through an emerging market manager, he said.
"The council will have to review this and see how they can best go about divesting the most efficient way for optimal outcomes for beneficiaries, which are schools and taxpayers," he said.
While the agency received the governor's letter Friday afternoon, Wollmann reiterated a review was already underway.
"The thing is, there's nothing really to be done at the moment until the markets reopen," he said. "Then we can make a decision and approach this in the least damaging way."
Wollmann also said agency investors monitor markets "on a daily, hourly basis" and were aware of "the way things were winding up" before the invasion started. Before the governor's letter, others called for cutting ties with Russia.
Wollmann said the council is scheduled to meet March 22.
"Obviously, the governor is our chair and her opinion's critical to what we do," he said. "The other council members, I don't know how they want to approach this. [The governor's letter] wasn't an executive order. It was a directive to evaluate portfolios, which we've been working on for a week now, so that's underway, that's happening. The rest of it we just have to basically wait for the freeze to lift on those securities and see how the council wants to approach this."
