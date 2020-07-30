Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday extended the state's current public health orders through August, citing the recent surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.
Occupancy restrictions for businesses and houses of worship will remain the same, and gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited.
Though, the governor indicated the state may relax its 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors to allow more business travel.
"You should expect to see in the next day or so" a revised order, Lujan Grisham said in a news conference live-streamed on Facebook.
"The overall goal is to get our case numbers down," she said
But the governor said she fears the effects on New Mexico families struggling from economic impacts of the shutdown, especially after the $600 weekly federal unemployment enhancement comes to an end Friday.
"I'm gravely concerned about the well-being of our families," Lujan Grisham said.
She encouraged unemployed residents who will no longer receive the additional $600 a week in federal assistance to visit newmexico.gov and click on "I Need Assistance" to access information on how the state can help with housing issues, food insecurity, medical issues and more.
The state also is providing $600 million in assistance to small businesses "so that we can and will come back stronger than ever," Lujan Grisham said.
To learn more, business owners can call 833-551-0518 and choose option 2.
The end of the federal stimulus aid for jobless workers comes as New Mexico's novel coronavirus caseload has reached nearly 20,400, with 635 deaths.
Although the number of new cases remains high, they have begun to plateau.
"Generally, things have stabilized," state Human Services Secretary David Scrase said at the news conference, adding, "The good news is that it's not going up."
The state has seen an uptick in the number of deaths, but "it's not going as high as it did last time," Scrase said.
Health officials believe this is largely because more young people are testing positive in this round of infections.
We have to learn to live in a COVID world," Scrase said. "We have to control COVID to save lives."
The statewide transmission rate is now 1.09, slightly higher than New Mexico's goal of 1.05.
Anything above 1 means the virus can contnue to spread.
"The spread rate is a little bit up," Scrase said.
Scrase encouraged residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
"We're still walking that tightrope," he said, adding, "We really can't start reopening until we get that case count down."
"Every New Mexico life is important. That's why we're fighting so hard to control this pandemic," Scrase said.
When an employee tests positive for the virus, the state deploys health officials to that place of business to test employees and disinfect the workspace.
The state has conducted 981 rapid responses since May, said James Kenney, state environment secretary.
The purpose is "to protect employees and customers ... and minimize disruption to the business," he said.
Most have been in the health care industry, restaurants, retail stores, construction businesses, transportation and warehousing.
The governor said the state will continue to work to reduce the virus' spread.
To accomplish that, "don't be around other people. Stay home," Lujan Grisham said.
More young people have contracted the virus, but "no one is immune from the worst aspect of COVID," she said, adding "I don't want New Mexicans ... to have some false sense of security."
The governor tried to reassure residents about contact tracing, saying, "Your information is kept private."
She urged people to comply with health officials if they test positive for the virus.
"I need to know if you've been exposed. I need to know where you've been," she said.
She added: "I'm going to need more cooperation from New Mexicans."
The state is developing a plan to allow residents to visit loved ones in congregate care facilities.
Once the state sees a true decline in cases, "then the environment becomes safe," Scrase said.
Health officials have been cautious in developing visitation policies because "these are very, very vulnerable people," he said.
The state has seen a large outbreak in the past week among federal inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Western New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham said she had a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week to ask "them to do the very same work that we do" to ensure the virus doesn't enter a correctional facility.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have agreed to follow the state's COVID-safe practices in New Mexico prisons, she said.
Federal corrections officials will communicate with the state about "who's coming in, who's coming out," will require its prison staff to wear masks and have agreed to not transfer prisoners between states, she said.
"It should not take a phone call with the vice president" to get the federal government to follow these practices, Lujan Grisham said, adding, "That's poor federal leadership."
Meanwhile, Scrase reminded people not to have a false sense of security if they test negative for the virus.
"When you get a test, it's good for that day," he said.
It's possible the result could change the next day, he said.
Lujan Grisham concluded the news conference by reminding residents, "We're not there yet. The cases are still too high."
She urged everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
MLG is "gravely concerned" about the loss of of federal unemployment benefits because she can blame that on someone else. She cares not a whit that SHE is the one who put those people on unemployment in the first place. They wouldn't need unemployment insurance if they were still employed. The NM Restaurant Association made a huge mistake by suing her. She and her cabal are now making them pay for daring to stand up to her in court.
Oh please more Fox News talking points. If Trump had acted in Jan or Feb and actually made PPEs, tests available and masks required we would be in a much better place than now. We are a poor state--of course, we rely on federal funding--including for unemployment insurance. The Census will be incredibly important to make sure we continue to get necessary federal funding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.