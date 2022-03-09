As the deadline approached Wednesday for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign legislation into law, she announced she had signed the state's record budget for fiscal year 2023 of nearly $8.5 billion.
“This budget makes transformative investments exactly where they’re needed: from historic raises for New Mexico educators and growing the country’s most expansive tuition-free college program to creating a new fund to hire public safety officers and unprecedented funding to fight food insecurity,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We are taking full advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to strategically and meaningfully build upon our progress to lift up every New Mexico family.”
Among the allocations she approved:
$77 million to increase teacher salary minimums.
$190.5 million for 7 percent raises and a minimum $15 per hour wage for all public education staff.
$15 million to more than double the Indian Education Fund.
$11.5 million for personalized literacy training for New Mexico educators.
$25 million for teacher scholarship and loan repayment funds.
$75 million for the expanded Opportunity Scholarship.
$72 million for new law enforcement recruitment and retention funds.
$9 million to provide an average 16 percent raise for New Mexico State Police officers.
$24 million to combat hunger through the Food, Farms and Hunger Initiative.
$10 million for housing assistance for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness.
$10 million to the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund.
$40 million to build new facilities at the state Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
$14 million to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits from 60 days to 12 months.
$18 million to eliminate the developmental disabilities waiver wait list and increase provider rates.
$30 million to endow nursing faculty positions.
$50 million to endow social work faculty positions.
$50 million for the Local Economic Development Act program.
$20 million for the establishment of a state media academy.
$30 million for drought mitigation.
$10 million for dam rehabilitation.
$58 million to provide an average 7 percent raise and a minimum $15 per hour wage for state employees.
The governor also signed legislation Wednesday making capital appropriations.
And a record amount of cronyism, nepotism, and other corruption in NM will follow.
