Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law Thursday that creates a dedicated revenue source for the construction and maintenance of affordable housing in New Mexico.
Senate Bill 134, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, allocates 2.5 percent of the state's severance tax bonding capacity to the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund.
Administered by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, the fund is used to build, rehabilitate and weatherize affordable homes for low- to moderate-income New Mexicans.
Under the legislation, the fund is expected to draw more than $24 million annually, starting in fiscal year 2024, according to a fiscal impact report.
The Governor's Office said the legislation will "provide a dedicated funding stream for the construction and maintenance of thousands of additional affordable homes."
"Every New Mexican deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas of the state," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Providing greater access to stable and affordable housing will have profound and positive social implications that ripple throughout New Mexico communities, and I'm grateful to Sen. Nancy Rodriguez and Rep. Nathan Small for sponsoring this important legislation, which passed with bipartisan support."
Small said in a statement that rising housing costs are a burden for many New Mexico families.
"SB134 allows us to dedicate crucial resources to new construction, energy efficiency, and rehabilitation that will make a world of difference for many lower and middle income families across our state," he said.
A study commissioned by the Housing New Mexico Advisory Committee found a statewide shortage of 32,000 units for renters making less than 30 percent of the median income in their area.
"In addition, 218,471 New Mexico households were identified as 'cost burdened' — spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs," the Governor's Office said in a news release.
"This funding is the crucial and consistent investment needed to help address the growing housing needs of the state," Isidoro Hernandez, executive director and CEO of the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, said in a statement. "This investment in affordable housing will transform the lives of many New Mexicans and serve as the foundation for strong families and communities."
During the 30-day legislative session, Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, called the legislation a "historic bill."
"This is one of those bills that you dream that someday you could ultimately have a solution this big, that would be this sweeping, that would rise to the level of the need of the problem, and this really is a huge problem," he said.
