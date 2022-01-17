New Mexico's statewide elected officials would receive five-figure salary increases under one of several bills the Legislative Finance Committee endorsed Monday on the eve of the start of the 30-day legislative session.
Other bills the committee endorsed include a proposal to make New Mexico a center of hydrogen production, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called her administration's "signature piece of legislation" during the session, and a measure that would reduce the gross receipts tax rate in the state by a quarter percent.
A bill to create a venture capital program in the New Mexico Finance Authority, legislation that would make a number of changes to the state's procurement code and a bill that would increase the minimum distribution in the Early Childhood Trust Fund from $30 million to $40 million also were endorsed by the committee.
The proposal to increase elected officials' salaries does not include legislators.
Members of the Public Regulation Commission would get the biggest pay bump, from $90,000 to $140,000. The proposed salary increase comes after voters approved a constitutional amendment changing the panel from an elected five-member commission to an appointed three-member commission.
The initial proposal called for increasing commissioners' salaries to $115,000. But Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, successfully advocated for a bigger increase.
"We're going to be recruiting people to [serve on the commission], and we're wanting attorneys, we're wanting [certified public accountants], we're wanting electrical engineers, those kind of folks to be the applicants for those jobs," he said. "Are we going to offer enough money to be able to get the kind of candidate we want for the PRC?"
Under the proposal, the governor would get the next highest salary increase, from $110,000 to $150,000 — or $40,000 more annually. The salaries of the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer would increase from $85,000 to $115,000 a year. The attorney general's salary would jump from $95,000 to $125,000 annually, and the commissioner of public lands would also be paid $125,000, up from the current salary of $90,000.
"We have prepared an FIR (fiscal impact report) that includes the national ranks for the current salary rankings and then the proposed rankings," said Connor Jorgensen, a committee analyst. "Generally speaking, we're going to be sticking around the middle of the pack in terms of pay if the provisions of this bill were to be implemented."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
BTW, here is what the Indigenous People think of MLG's "Hydrogen Hub Act", which this misguided committee also strongly endorsed:
https://nmindepth.com/2022/01/16/hydrogen-is-a-false-climate-solution/
Sure, sure, why not, they have all done such an incredible job in getting NM out of the cellar of all things in the US.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.