Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appeared on the national news program This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning, where she was asked about federal agents being deployed to Albuquerque, COVID-19 and being Job Biden's potential running mate.
The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will send 35 federal agents to Albuquerque as part of its "Operation Legend" crime-fighting program. Lujan Grisham said she would be willing to work with federal agents under the right circumstances.
"The timing of their efforts remains to be a bit suspect, but if we are cooperatively working to address violent crime and gun violence, absolutely," Lujan Grisham said. "If we're going to try to incentivize unrest, then that's something altogether different."
New Mexico surpassed 600 COVID-19 deaths Friday, and Lujan Grisham said she spends most of her time trying to secure testing supplies. She added that outbreaks in correctional facilities are because of federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents transporting prisoners without following New Mexico's COVID-19 safety precautions.
To wrap up the interview, Lujan Grisham said she has not been vetted by the Biden campaign.
"I've only been in touch with the campaign," Lujan Grisham said. "While it's incredibly flattering, I've got a full-time job right here right now."
The interview was set to air during the 9 a.m. broadcast of ABC's This Week but was interrupted by live coverage of the funeral for U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
There is absolutely no reason for the feds to be in Alb, Portland, Chicago, or Seattle! All Americans should be angry and fearful for their country!
Well, well. All the SFNM propaganda fails to convince Grisham that she can ignore the reality of crime in Albuquerque and who is responsible for it. Sorry liberals, it ain't President Trump.
