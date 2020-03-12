A Santa Fe woman quarantined on a cruise ship off California for several days could be coming home soon.
And so, hopefully, will the other New Mexican passengers, nearly 20, aboard the Grand Princess, which remained anchored off the coast for days after health officials confirmed 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19.
Carolyn Wright, 63, said by phone Thursday that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office contacted her to say the state will fly all residents home as soon as possible.
"If we get out of here by Monday, I'm gonna be a happy camper," said Wright, a photographer who was one of 2,400 passengers aboard the San Francisco-to-Hawaii cruise ship stuck in quarantine as of March 5.
Tripp Stelnicki, spokesman for the governor, said Lujan Grisham had called, texted or emailed each of the New Mexico residents on board the ship to say she will bring them home. He added the state will pay for the transportation.
"The travel plans are being arranged," he said. "We are trying to get them home."
Stelnicki said he believes California health officials will first conduct coronavirus tests. If the passengers test negative, they will be asked to self-quarantine at their New Mexico homes.
If they test positive, he said, they will be treated at a health facility.
Wright said so far she has not felt any symptoms of the virus — a fever, dry coughing fits, shortness of breath. She said health officials have checked in with her and other passengers about their health.
She and her roommate, Beryl Ward of Santa Fe, are now sharing a comfortable hotel room in the Inn of the Corps hotel on a military base near San Diego. She said they have some limited leeway to visit the front desk and pick up amenities if need be as long as they wear protective masks.
She said everyone she has dealt with "on the ground" who has been helping the passengers has been "helpful, kind, thoughtful. They have been working hard. I haven't seen anyone standing around twiddling their thumbs."
In turn the passengers, she said, remained calm and cooperative. "They are doing everything they have been told to do and they are obviously worried and nervous and scared," she said. "But they're holding it together."
But not everything has run smoothly since the ship finally docked in the Port of Oakland around noon Monday, she said.
She remained on the ship until Thursday afternoon and watched as health personnel in protective gear led passengers through a long disembarking process without any concern for separating them.
In short, the people in line were so close to one another that they could have been exposed to the virus, she said — and this after federal officials forced all those passengers to remain quarantined in their ship cabins for days.
Then those health officials packed the passengers tightly on buses and airplanes to take them to regional federal facilities for quarantine and testing purposes.
At times, Wright wasn't sure who was was in charge. "Whoever is in charge of organizing this circus," she said, "we don't really know who they are."
Her story and photos of workers clad in protective gear near lines of unprotected citizens gives a picture of how life at ground zero might be for those caught up in mass testing for the coronavirus.
She said that on the bus and airplane, she and other passengers were seated "shoulder to shoulder" with cruise ship entertainers who had been "shaking hands with people, talking with people and interacting with the crew and pretty much everyone on the ship.
"And they were in there crammed with all of us together. I felt pretty confident I was not at risk until yesterday [Wednesday], but now I'm just crossing my fingers that I didn't pick something up from someone like that." Wright said. "Why bother keeping people apart now? Because they were keeping people crammed together on the bus and plane, anyway."
Wright said Lujan Grisham left her a message on her phone as she was conducting an interview with The New Mexican.
On Wednesday, the governor announced a state of emergency in New Mexico after four confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. By Thursday evening, that number had increased to six. .
Wright said that while the virus is concerning, she has tried to keep her perspective.
"It may get worse before it gets better, but then it's gonna get better," she said. "There have been other calamities like this before. We'll get through it. But it may take a while."
Once she gets home, Wright isn't sure she wants to hit the road anytime soon.
"Part of the consideration is the virus, but part of is, I wanna be home," she said. "I'm homesick. I want to be back in Santa Fe, see my friends, see my daughter, de-stress, feel like life is moving back to normal."
