The department that oversees New Mexico state government computer systems is about to get a new leader.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced that John Salazar will replace Department of Information and Technology Secretary John Salazar Vince Martinez.
The Governor's Office did not elaborate on why Martinez is leaving his Cabinet post, saying only that he was stepping down to "pursue other opportunities."
“I want to thank Vince for his work over this past year, and I’m looking forward to continued solid service from the department,” the governor said in a news release.
Salazar, who takes over the department Monday, has worked as a chief information officer for many years, including heading the IT divisions of several state agencies, including the Department of Workforce Solutions and the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
He also served as project manager at CSW Enterprises, a Santa Fe-based information technology firm.
He earned science and computer technology degrees from Northern New Mexico Community College. Salazar also holds a business administration degree from the University of Phoenix.
The Department of Information Technology is state government’s IT service provider.
