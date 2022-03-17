Democratic state lawmakers who had considered convening an extraordinary session to override the governor’s veto of a $50 million spending measure say they are now working with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on plans for a special session to address both the appropriations bill and possible tax relief for New Mexico residents struggling with rising gasoline prices.
Rather than an override vote — an idea initially supported by Democrats and Republicans who were outraged by the veto — the session likely would include consideration of an overhauled version of Senate Bill 48, also known as the “junior bill,” to fund an array of initiatives across the state.
Drafting a bill the governor supports and convening in a special session called by Lujan Grisham would avoid a major political conflict between the heavily Democratic Legislature and the Democratic governor in an election year.
It’s unclear when the governor might call a special session, but her spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, indicated in an email the plans are underway.
“The governor wants to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans in the face of today’s rising prices, which she has clearly communicated — we appreciate that the Legislature also sees the critical importance of easing that burden,” Sackett wrote. “We expect to have additional information on such action very soon.”
Earlier this month, Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that is expected to provide about $400 million in recurring tax relief. Some Senate Democrats said the governor initiated the idea of a special session to provide more relief.
Consumers have been dealing with a dramatic rise in gas prices and grocery bills brought on by a number of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
While some politicians have called for suspending the state’s gas tax to provide relief to residents, Democratic Sens. Pete Campos of Las Vegas, Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque and others said that might be difficult because the fuel tax may be tied to state and regional bonding capacities.
Instead, Stewart said, “We are looking at providing some sort of cost-of-living, cost-of-transportation rebate.”
Campos said one idea is to provide all taxpaying New Mexicans with a one-time rebate of $250.
If that happens, he said, “My opinion is, it should be a check in the mail.”
A bill providing financial relief to state residents could see support from Republicans.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said he had not yet heard from the Governor’s Office or Democratic leaders in the House about the plan. But he said he was “fundamentally” in favor of a special session to provide tax relief and address issues with the junior bill.
His support would come with a condition: “The targeted impacts of the junior bill don’t negatively impact legislators on either side of the aisle, their right to appropriate money into their districts.”
Stewart said lawmakers are considering whether they can “fix” SB 48 in a special session. The measure would allocate $50.4 million for hundreds of initiatives selected by lawmakers, from senior center programs to children’s behavioral health services to increased court staffing.
One of the governor’s concerns, when vetoing the bill, was that it included some one-time funds for costs that would recur each year.
“She has brought up problems in the bill, and we are trying to determine if we agree with those,” Stewart said.
Lawmakers from both major political parties expressed anger last week after the governor vetoed the bill.
Some called for an extraordinary session so they could vote to override the veto. But they have not come to an agreement about whether to pursue that option. Convening such a session, intended to address emergencies, would require approval from three-fifths of the lawmakers in each of the two chambers of the Legislature.
Overriding a veto requires yes votes from two-thirds of the House and Senate.
Sackett suggested in an email Lujan Grisham might support an altered version of SB 48. “The governor is committed to prioritizing transparency and accountability in making fiscal decisions, and we are optimistic that we will be able to move forward in partnership with the Legislature in ensuring taxpayer dollars are responsibly spent for the benefit of New Mexicans,” she wrote.
Brian Sanderoff, a political analyst and head of the Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc, said it “would not surprise” him if Democratic lawmakers and the governor figure out a way to avoid a public conflict over SB 48.
“They can work out a compromise, and everyone saves face,” he said. “So she, the governor, is calling the session, which is the way these things typically go, and they work out her revision of the bill to satisfy both sides.”
He said he believed such an action would happen regardless of whether it were an election year or not.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said lawmakers are trying to “find some resolution that minimizes the damages” regarding the junior bill. He believes that can be accomplished in a special session.
Plus, he said, “There’s concern about the political optics of [an extraordinary session] in an election year.”
“Consumers have been dealing with a dramatic rise in gas prices and grocery bills brought on by a number of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine.“ (Wink. Wink.)
These articles always neglect to mention the main reason for rising prices and incessant inflation in our country…incompetent leadership in Washington, D.C.
Dustin, by simply paying attention to the news of the world, and/or doing a Google search for something like, "inflation not just a problem in the united states around world", you would know the statement you made is completely false. Let's look at a small sampling of stories and reports from news, financial, and research institutions:
Emerging markets and developing economies have been hit by a similar wave, with 78 out of 109 EMDEs also confronting annual inflation rates above 5%. That share of EMDEs (71%) is about twice as large as it was at the end of 2020. Inflation thus has become a global problem – or nearly so.
“[Inflation] is everywhere but in different sectors and different times, since it comes from supply chain disruptions and that depends on when demand normalizes in each country and that depends on the pandemic,” Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan, professor of finance and economics at the University of Maryland
Among major economies, only China has a lower inflation rate today than in early 2020. Around the world, soaring prices are emerging as a feature of the pandemic-era recovery, prompting some central banks to pivot to inflation fighting.
In the European Union, prices are rising faster than at any time since the euro currency was introduced. The annual inflation rate in the United Kingdom hit 5.4 percent in December, the highest figure there in nearly 30 years. Canada’s consumer prices are rising twice as fast as before the pandemic. Even in Japan, where prices have been depressed almost continuously since the collapse of the late 1980s real estate bubble, the central bank in recent days revised upward its assessment of inflation risks for the first time in eight years.
Etc., etc. and on and on. No. The main reason for rising prices and incessant inflation in our country…ISN'T incompetent leadership in Washington, D.C. Please do some research so you can make informed comments.
I'm not sure it is incompetent, I think they know exactly what they are doing and what will happen, but don't care. The very definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services. So they poured trillions of $$ into the economy overnight, to buy votes and make more people dependent on the government dole. This gives these politicians more power over the people by expanding government and the cost is inflation. But as in all left wing politics, the end justifies the means and damage done. They have an agenda, but I do think they have underestimated the damage and backlash with voters, and they will pay in the midterms. That could be called incompetence but it was intentional at least.
Santos, please enlighten a newbie: movidas? Seems it can mean ploy or trouble, but what's the political meaning? Better than morditas (a term I learned in Texas)?
Emily, the ‘movida’ is literally a move. Colloquially it describes politicians making moves to secure an outcome, away from the view of the public or other politicians. Backroom deals are movidas. It’s different than a mordita, which is more about getting your share or getting a piece for yourself. In the context of this article, the movida is the D’s working out a deal on a specials session without inviting the R’s and I’s to the negotiating table in order to secure the outcome before the special session is called. Promising the outcome or adding projects favored by Reps or Senators to the Junior bill to secure votes on the bill would be the mordita.
Thanks, Cynthia -- a new term! Bites and moves, oh, my.
Here I was hoping that the work to be done might be in part to improve efficiency and shave off a bit of the pork fat....
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said lawmakers are trying to “find some resolution that minimizes the damages” regarding the junior bill. He believes that can be accomplished in a special session. I AM SURE THIS MEAN THREATS, BRIBES, OR MOVIDAS
[thumbup]Indeed it does, and Joe used to be an objective and rational moderate, now he is nothing but a partisan political hack looking to do anything for political gain no matter how many citizens get hurt.
Pity all those citizens hurt by funding senior centers, youth education opportunities, roads, bridges, mental health facilities and all the other services for ordinary pe0ple found in the 'junior' bill. But we understand: tax breaks and government help to corporations is 'capitalism'; government help to citizens is 'socialism'.
Mr. Cook, some facts: 1. MLG is the one who vetoed the bill, saying it was fiscally irresponsible. And 2. MLG is the one pushing the blue hydrogen scheme to enrich her rich donors, so want to rethink what you said?
Why I remain a Christian Socialist -- corporations do NOT need more help.
