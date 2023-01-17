Good afternoon. Thank you Mr. Lieutenant Governor, Mr. Speaker, Madam Senate Pro Tem, distinguished senators and representatives. It is a privilege to be with you today. I also want to recognize United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland—a proud daughter of New Mexico and an outstanding steward of our nation’s public lands and natural beauty—as well as Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, and all of the sovereign leaders here today. Thank you so much for joining us.

It is a pleasure to be among so many dedicated public officials, devoted community leaders, and good friends. And it is an honor to address my fellow New Mexicans.

Just over four years ago, I began my governorship with a simple idea: that we had the power to decide what we would become. That our past didn’t have to dictate our future. That with hard work and big dreams and good faith, we could build our state together, and reach for a New Mexico that would allow us to achieve our God-given potential. That we could have prosperous aspirations, and turn them into a prosperous reality. Over the course of these last four years, that vision of New Mexico—a land of opportunity where anything is possible—has been our North Star.

