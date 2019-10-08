Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday her administration aims to work with the oil and gas industry on issues including methane regulations and produced water.
The governor assured an audience of industry executives at the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference that her Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department “will not be at cross-purposes” with the industry.
“They are very clear that they work for you, that this is a state that has an all of the above energy investment, that we will solve problems together,” Lujan Grisham said. “And if that’s not occurring, I need to know about it, because that’s the expectation I have.”
The conference comes as oil production in New Mexico has doubled over the past two years and nearly quadrupled since 2010, allowing state revenue to hit unprecedented levels. Projections show the state will receive an estimated $907 million in “new” money next budget year, with revenue projected at just under $8 billion.
“It’s incredible — opportunities that we haven’t seen ever in the state of New Mexico,” the governor said. “How we got there is we agreed to collaborate in ways that in most states people don’t believe people can do anymore.”
Lujan Grisham said it was important that the oil and gas industry is working with the state to draft new regulations of methane emissions.
“I have no doubt that New Mexico will get methane regulations right,” she said. “Why? Because you’re at the table.”
Several protesters were at the Eldorado Hotel before the governor spoke on Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.