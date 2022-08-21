Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe on Sunday to open a new phone bank location, the culmination of a weekend of campaigning across the state for the incumbent Democratic governor.

The focus of the event, located in front of an office at 1660 Old Pecos Trail, was on efforts to prevent gun violence, an issue that is becoming a key talking point heading into the November election.

“We just never move the needle,” Lujan Grisham said. “There is a grip on this country by the NRA; their candidates refuse to uphold this constitution. You and I … have a constitutional right to be safe in our home and our schools and our community.

