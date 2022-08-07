Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first stop July 28 was the tiny town of Hurley in the far southwestern corner of New Mexico.

There, she announced $25 million in state funding to expand and improve U.S. 180 from Silver City to Deming.

Lujan Grisham then hit the road to Silver City about 15 miles away. Joined again by her running mate in the November general election, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, the pair broke ground on the Bear Canyon Dam rehabilitation project. According to her office, the governor is supporting the project through $10 million in state funding.

