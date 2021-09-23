Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Katherine Anne Wray, a private practice attorney in Albuquerque, to the state Court of Appeals, the Governor's Office announced Thursday.
The move fills a vacancy created by Briana Zamora's recent appointment to the state Supreme Court.
Wray grew up in Honolulu and earned a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2007. In addition to working in private practice, she has served as a contractor for the 2nd Judicial District Court.
"Ms. Wray is an accomplished attorney and outstanding human being who will uphold the laws of New Mexico with honor and integrity," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "She has the broad respect of her colleagues in the field and extensive experience, and I am grateful for her willingness to step up and serve the people of our state in this role."
