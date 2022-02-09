A day after the mother of a teenage murder victim cried at the Capitol as lawmakers approved a bill said to be lenient on criminals, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham embarked on a public relations campaign that shifted the blame for lack of action on her “tough-on-crime” agenda to the Legislature.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat running for reelection this year, told reporters “it defies explanation” why lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled Legislature have been unable to reach consensus on bills meant to fight crime in New Mexico.
“I don’t understand why they don’t want to tackle it head on, but I’m going to stay the course for as long as it takes because we all have a responsibility to our families and our communities to do everything we can about it,” Lujan Grisham said.
A short time later, her office issued a news release stating the governor, along with Attorney General Hector Balderas and members of her public safety team, had met with the mothers of violent crime victims, including Nicole Chavez, who was in tears at the Capitol a day earlier as the Senate passed a controversial bill on a sentencing option for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder.
“Governor, Attorney General meet with family of crime victims, reiterate commitment to meaningful action,” the news release proclaimed.
“I am deeply troubled and frustrated by the Legislature’s reluctance to take meaningful action — and New Mexicans should be outraged,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement in the news release, which included pictures of the governor sitting across from Chavez and Angel Alire, whose son also was gunned down in Albuquerque.
Lujan Grisham told reporters every New Mexican has the constitutional right to be safe in their community. “No matter what happens in the legislative session … we’re going to keep finding ways to address the violent crime problem, and I do expect the criminal penalty enhancement to get up there,” she said, referring to a proposal to increase penalties for second-degree murder from 15 years to 18 years.
Lujan Grisham did not specifically address the bill passed Tuesday by the Senate that prohibits life without the possibility of parole as a sentencing option for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder. As part of the ground rules of the interview with the governor, reporters were limited to one question.
Lujan Grisham said she hopes “there’s not just politics as the underpinning” reason her crime bills haven’t gained traction. But she said she would keep “putting pressure” on lawmakers.
“There isn’t a New Mexican that I know that isn’t a victim of some crime,” said Lujan Grisham, adding her grandson was held at gunpoint in an attempted carjacking and her fiancée’s business has been vandalized numerous times.
“I witnessed a potential violent crime myself, as governor, at my daughter’s house,” she said.
“No one in this state can deny that crime is a problem,” she added. “It is a crime all across the country.”
Crime isn’t the only legislative priority where Lujan Grisham has encountered opposition. Some of the governor’s other priorities for the 30-day legislative session have been met with resistance by Democrats and Republicans alike.
But while the governor has suffered setbacks on some of her other priorities, she isn’t ready to throw in the towel with only eight days of the session left.
“I focus on every 24-hour period,” she said. “On one hand, it feels like it’s too short to get a ton of work done, and on the other hand feels like it’s a very long time to get all the things that we believe will make a difference for New Mexicans. But I’m actually very confident that we get a tax package that has the kinds of tax relief that I think are most valuable and important to New Mexicans.”
Lujan Grisham said she feels “very confident” two key tax proposals — a push to eliminate New Mexico’s income tax on Social Security benefits and a reduction of the gross receipts tax — will come together.
Lujan Grisham also said no one should be surprised if legislation dealing with hydrogen production makes its way to her desk, though she acknowledged her initial proposal to turn New Mexico into a hydrogen hub, which she has called her “signature piece of legislation,” had faltered.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see nods to hydrogen opportunities for businesses in one of the many budget bills that will also make their way upstairs,” she said. “You’ll see some nods — won’t see our exact bill — so I count that as a win.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(20) comments
Lets get something clear about the Governor. She vetoed 2020 SB375, a police training reform bill, on clearly concocted reasons. Her response to "Black Lives Matter" apparently. The veto reason given is that Citizen Representatives would not be involved in making the curriculum... In fact the CURRENT Citizen Representatives are carefully chosen political hacks who won't rock the boat. She wouldn't dream of appointed citizens who might have a critical thought!! We need to create a new category for such dishonest, two faced, posturing. I suggest calling it "doing the Michelle". It involves a lot of dancing, lying, and sprinting to cameras.
The bills above, that the Governor mentions, show her ignorance, esp her opposition to the bill on minors, which is well supported by research. The Governor is simply posturing, for re-election of course. She will NOT look at NM police training, to an illegal curriculum since 2013, with the worst police training in the state right her in Santa Fe. Her DPS Secretaries have been disasters, and Bowie seems a poor choice. Michelle seems to know NOTHING about law enforcement, as her Corrections and DPS choices shows. She seems utterly incompetent, just a blown up PR bubble. Perhaps she can blow her bubble up with Hydrogen, another of her silly ideas. Does she know the difference between Blue and Green hydrogen and the problems with each?? New Energy Economy does... Let's show the Little Dictator the door.
You deter crime with sure and swift punishment. That means we have to have effective and competent investigations and trials so crooks know they will be headed to jail. Maybe some like jail as it is a cot and three squares. I'm OK with that as crime costs more than incarceration. Those opposing incarceration often say it costs too much and doesn't deter crime. But criminals in jails are not carjacking you, driving down the value of your neighborhood, putting you into long term rehabilitation, or driving business elsewhere.
https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2021/02/05/new-research-examines-the-cost-of-crime-in-the-u-s-estimated-to-be-2-6-trillion-in-a-single-year/
https://www.americanactionforum.org/research/the-economic-costs-of-the-u-s-criminal-justice-system/
I've read enough stories about lost evidence, delays resulting in dismissals, and lame plea bargains to wonder if any of these bills would do much good if we don't first make sure our criminal justice system is firing on more than half of its cylinders. Adding incentives to police recruitment and retention is part of that. Funding the various prosecutor offices to better, higher levels of staffing and having better evidence rooms is another. We have to stop the revolving door somehow. Longer sentences don't do any good if the defendant walks due to an ineffective justice system.
More laws will not stop crime when current laws are not enforced. My son was murdered by a man who has a rap sheet going back to 2015, while he is now in custody, as a judge has finally realized he is too dangerous to be out on the street, the record shows that a well known judge in Santa Fe, dismissed his probation violation in 2019. This man had committed violent crimes included assault on police officers. As far as I can tell he was only sentenced to 60 days and repeatedly violated his probation with no consequences until he murdered my son, and shot another man, on Oct 4th 2021. The laws are there but not enforced.
Thanks for sharing, Christina. Absolutely this should never have happened. You have my condolences.
two things can be right at the same time. the legal:innocent until proven guilty. the scientific [ so much resorted to today ] the norms of statistical probabilities which guide the social and ''pure'' scientists. most of our life's decisions are dictated by what we judge to be most probable/likely/safe/productive, based on our own and others' experiences. legislative action is warranted.
Wow! I'm surprised, thank you Governor, I think.......
New Mexico is #ONE in Crime. Ones has to ask why are MLG. WIRTH, EGOLF & their Caucuses are sitting on the sidelines and allowing the cartels to run rough shod on the citizens they are suppose to protect? https://247wallst.com/state/crime-in-new-mexico/
I guess there isn’t a lobbyist with a pocket full of money to get the legislature to look into crime. Special interest gets the representation from the legislature instead of the constituency again. Innocent until proven guilty is under the “rules of evidence” and doesn’t come into play until trial, so holding violent and repeat criminals until trial , and is not against the constitution. https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/presumption_of_innocence
You might want to look at the U. S. Constitution, 8th Amendment. It speaks specifically to not making bail excessive. A denial of bail is certainly excessive.
Excessive bail is unconstitutional, but there is no right to bail.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/excessive_bail
[thumbup]. And it has often been used to keep dangerous, flight-prone people from getting out, why not in NM?
Um, Kahl, logic seems to say that if all people have the RIGHT to avoid excessive bail, then there is a right to bail.
Take it up with the Supreme Court, Emily. I'm just calling them as I see them. From the Cornell link, in case you didn't check it out.
"Although the Eighth Amendment protects against excessive bail, there is not an absolute right to bail, as noted in The Bail Reform Act, 18 USC Chapter 207. Section 3142 of the Act denies bail to certain defendants pending trial, specifically denying bail to defendants likely to flee or pose a danger to society. This includes defendants charged with: a crime of violence; an offense where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment or death; certain drug offenses; repeat felony offenders; or a defendant who poses a serious risk of flight. The court conducts a special hearing to determine whether the defendant fits within these categories; anyone who is not likely to flee and does not pose a danger to society must be offered bail while pending trial.
Section 3143 governs the rules for offenders found guilty of a crime who are pending an appeal. Section 3143(a)(1) denies bail to offenders found guilty of non-enumerated crimes unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the person is unlikely to flee or be a danger if released. Section 3143(a)(2) denies bail to offenders found guilty of certain enumerated offenses, including a crime of violence; certain drug offenses; or repeat felony offenders who are pending appeal. The offender must be detained unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the person is unlikely to flee or be a danger if released and there is either: a substantial likelihood that an acquittal or new trial will be granted, or a Government attorney recommends against imprisonment.
The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Bail Reform Act of 1984 in United States v. Salerno, 481 U.S. 739 (1987). The Court determined that the Eighth Amendment places a restriction on the amount of bail set, so bail cannot place excessive restrictions on a defendant in relation to the perceived wrongdoing. Thus, the amount of bail cannot be set to an amount higher than what is necessary to prevent the perceived wrongdoing. The Eighth Amendment does not, however, restrict the factors that may be considered when determining bail. The Court, for example, may consider the risk of flight when determining the amount of bail. The Court also noted that, even if the Bail Reform Act could be hypothetically unconstitutional, this was insufficient to render the entire statute invalid.
As the Eighth Amendment only provides a constitutional protection for the amount of bail set, there is no constitutional protection for receiving speedy bail. In Fields v. Henry County, 701 F.3d 180 (2012), the Sixth Circuit held it was constitutional to impose a requirement of an automatic twelve hour holding period for domestic assault offenders before bail.
[Last updated in January of 2022 by the Wex Definitions Team]
Kahl, your cites to Supreme Court and statutory law do not change the fact that there is a right to bail. It's just that, like all fundamental rights, it is subject to "reasonable time, place and manner" restrictions. So, a right to bail, but not an absolute right to bail. First amendment rights to Free Exercise are not absolute, can be abridged, for example. That's the nature of Constitutional rights. Complex.
I was responding to the comment "A denial of bail is certainly excessive."
A denial of bail is simply a denial of bail, fair game under the circumstances I noted from the Cornell link. The Bill of Rights does not say that bail is an absolute right. It says bail, when offered, cannot be excessive. It does not, according to the interpretation of the Supreme Court, guarantee bail in all circumstances.
It sounds like we actually agree.
I guess some legislators realize that throwing money at the state's ineffective and corrupt police establishment won't do much. Crime is reduced by creating economic opportunity. But that's not something we can do in one election cycle so....
Its a vicious cycle. High crime drives away business which results in lost economic opportunity. Rinse, lather, repeat...
There is a good economic opportunity for private prison operators in NM.......
The Governor may well get some components of her crime bill passed. The good ones. On the other hand, the idea to abolish the 'innocent until proven guilty' part of the bill is failing because it is unconstitutional and a truly terrible idea. There you go, Governor, it is no longer inexplicable. And you are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.