Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to delay its plan to bring migrants seeking asylum into New Mexico under a new federal immigration model aimed at easing congestion at the nation’s southern border.
Lujan Grisham sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, arguing an influx of migrants would strain a state already struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to residents devastated by record-breaking wildfires that continue to burn.
“The existing emergency arising from these wildfires has severely taxed State resources, but we continue to serve New Mexicans impacted by this emergency with all available means,” the governor wrote. “Accordingly, I cannot allow communities in the state of New Mexico to shoulder additional burdens falling squarely within the federal government’s purview.”
The request, which appears to be a sharp shift for a governor who had fiercely criticized former President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration, drew criticism from some immigrant advocacy organizations and speculation about whether it was due in part to a heated election season.
Lujan Grisham’s letter, released by the Governor’s Office on Tuesday, comes after NBC News reported it had obtained documents showing the Department of Homeland Security plans to transport migrants awaiting immigration proceedings to Albuquerque, Los Angeles and other U.S. cities as high numbers of asylum seekers have overwhelmed shelters and nonprofits aid groups near the border.
The governor questioned whether the Department of Homeland Security would be able to address migrants’ needs.
“While I understand the difficulty the Department faces in managing the flow of migrants at the southern border in the absence of comprehensive immigration reform, I have serious concerns regarding the Department’s readiness to address the influx of individuals who are poised to enter New Mexico if further preparation is not undertaken,” she wrote in the letter to Mayorkas. “Public safety and health are paramount, and I do not believe that the Department can adequately address these health and safety concerns if existing limitations on migrant entry are lifted.
“Further,” she added, “New Mexico (and other border states) will bear the brunt of adverse economic and social impacts that are likely to arise from the influx of migrants without additional planning on the part of the federal government. I cannot allow this.”
Nayomi Valdez, the policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, expressed concern about what she saw as Lujan Grisham’s desire to keep existing limitations on immigration.
“It is a painful show of support for harmful border practices,” Valdez said. “It’s a betrayal of our shared values and stands in contrast to our state’s history when, as recently as 2019, New Mexicans from all walks of life and political backgrounds came together to alleviate overcrowding in border detention centers and welcome people seeking their right to asylum and safe refuge in our country.”
Sophia Genovese, a senior attorney with the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, said the governor’s request “feels politically motivated.”
“In southern and border states in particular, there’s a sense that there’s going to be an influx of migrants and asylum-seekers, and this is somehow going to wreak havoc on our system,” she said. “That’s just simply not the case.”
The governor’s spokeswoman, Nora Meyer Sackett, said the move was not political but based solely on most of the state’s resources being needed to support those affected by wildfires.
Valdez argued the state already has a number of networks and humanitarian organizations ready to welcome people into the country that do not use funding related to wildfire efforts.
President Joe Biden visited the state Saturday and announced the federal government would cover 100 percent of the recovery costs associated with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and congressional legislation in the works would provide a fund to aid affected homeowners.
“Helping people affected by our state’s devastating wildfires and immigrants seeking refuge in our country are not contradictory goals,” Valdez said. “In fact, they’re both born from the same core New Mexican value — never turning our backs to those in need.”
Former University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson said Lujan Grisham’s request to delay sending migrants into the state may have been a way of securing votes in Southern
New Mexico as she seeks reelection in November.
“We are a border state, and the people on the southern border bear a lot of cost of immigration,” Atkeson said. “So, it is a place where [Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark] Ronchetti, in particular, is going to want to mobilize his supporters.”
“She is considerably vulnerable,” Atkeson said. “That’s just … her world.”
Ronchetti, a longtime TV weatherman, has led a campaign promising to be tough on illegal immigration. According to his website, he has pledged to eliminate local government immigration sanctuary policies and create a Border Strike Force that would work with local law enforcement agencies to target border-related crimes.
Ronchetti’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lujan Grisham’s letter.
The Republican Party of New Mexico did not respond specifically to the governor’s request to Mayorkas.
GOP spokesman Mike Curtis wrote in an email, “Biden and Lujan Grisham policies have done tremendous damage to our state and our nation. We need to replace both.”