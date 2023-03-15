Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero understands it can be difficult for families to navigate special education services for children with disabilities.

He knows because he's lived it, Romero said. His daughter, now a seventh grader, has autism, and Romero has been advocating to ensure she has access to the accommodations she needs throughout her schooling. 

Despite his nearly 30 years in education — as a classroom teacher, principal, superintendent and now the top education official in the state — Romero said he, too, was flummoxed as he tried to maneuver through school and state policy to secure special education services for his daughter. 