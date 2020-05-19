Conservatively speaking, 50 years could pass before Republicans win another U.S. Senate race in New Mexico.
Their last victory was in 2002. And like the old Washington Generals, the Republicans are ready to lose again and again.
The Generals dropped 17,000 games in a row to the Harlem Globetrotters, but at least those losers had an excuse for their futility. They were paid to make the Trotters look daring and dominant.
Republicans in New Mexico claim they are doing their best to win the open Senate seat, even as they bumble their way toward another defeat.
Former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti, by far the best known of three Republicans seeking the Senate nomination, recently released a lowbrow video ad from the Mexican border.
"President Trump is right to build this wall," Ronchetti says.
This is the same president that Ronchetti disparaged last year, before the weatherman became a Senate candidate.
Ronchetti's flip-flopping has strengthened the campaign of Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the Democratic Senate candidate.
Ronchetti didn't like Trump until he feared the president could hurt him.
Even with the novel coronavirus pandemic underway, Ronchetti couldn't discount the possibility of Trump becoming unhinged enough to endorse another Republican for the Senate. Playing defense, Ronchetti transformed himself into a booster of Trump and the boondoggle border wall.
This isn't the sort of Senate candidate who will excite independents and Democrats who had their doubts about both Trump and Luján.
If Ronchetti defeats the two weaklings running against him in the Republican primary June 2, Luján is in terrific shape. Luján already has more than $2 million on hand to torture Ronchetti in political ads until the November election.
The race is setting up perfectly for the Democrats. While Luján continues to plead for donations in his unctuous way, the Republicans have scripted their undoing with poor organization and chronic pandering to Trump. The president is not popular with a majority of state residents.
Only a scandal could stop Luján now. He turns 48 next month, and could sit in the Senate for the next 30 years.
Democrat Martin Heinrich, who will become New Mexico's senior U.S. senator, also is 48.
Heinrich has been in the Senate for seven years. He could be untouchable for another 30 or 40 years.
Republicans know that sort of longevity is possible. Their last U.S. senator in New Mexico, Pete Domenici, served for 36 years.
Domenici got lucky. He never would have survived that long had he not been able to bury news of an extramarital affair.
He fathered a child in 1978 with the daughter of Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt. Domenici faced his first reelection campaign that same year.
If word of the scandal had leaked, Domenici might have been a one-term senator. Instead, he defeated Democrat Toney Anaya by 23,000 votes to hold the seat.
Subsequent elections became easier for Domenici. He had what amounted to a lifetime appointment.
Details of Domenici's affair didn't become public until 2013, five years after he left office.
Political winds shift by the month in some locales. They can be strong enough to topple a skyscraper.
New Mexico is different. There's not so much as a breeze from Deming to Raton or any place in between. It's only May, but already it's clear that Republicans have mounted a lackluster effort in another Senate race.
These Republicans are similar to William Jennings Bryan, Adlai Stevenson, the old St. Louis Browns and the revived Cleveland Browns.
They can't win the big one. Sometimes they aren't even in the game.
Gone is any balance of power in U.S. Senate elections in New Mexico.
With an open seat and a Democratic candidate who isn't well known in half the state, the Republicans have squandered their chances again.
They bring to mind a song by Frank Sinatra. Part of it goes likes this:
To the guy who’d throw a party
If he knew someone to call
Here’s to the losers! Bless ’em all.
So much for a horse race. Luján can trot and wind up in the Senate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.