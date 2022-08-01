While the 3rd Congressional District has long been a Democratic stronghold, redistricting made the seat more competitive and prompted Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson to make another run after finishing a distant second in 2020.
But with less than 100 days until the Nov. 7 general election, Martinez Johnson’s campaign has struggled to take off in the all-important money department.
The most recent campaign finance reports show Martinez Johnson has less than $29,000 cash on hand after raising only $77,000.
Compare that to the first-term incumbent Democrat, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who reported raising more than $1.85 million and having $1.21 million in the bank.
Even after winning the June primary, Martinez Johnson didn’t see a major fundraising bump, campaign reports show.
But in a statement, Martinez Johnson said her campaign isn’t worried about fundraising totals.
“This is a grassroots campaign powered by everyday New Mexicans, not by the Green New Deal special interests and lobbyists,” she said. “We’re running a race that focuses on opportunity and a better economy for New Mexicans instead of relying on special interests and dark money.”
Mike Curtis, a spokesman for the Republican Party of New Mexico, said Martinez Johnson has the “full confidence” of the party.
“She’s running a grassroots campaign focused on everyday New Mexicans and fighting back against the Democrats’ radical Green New Deal policies that have put our economy in the ditch,” he said.
Martinez Johnson, who lost the House race to Leger Fernández two years ago 58 percent to 41 percent and then finished last in a three-person race for mayor of Santa Fe last year, said she has the financial backing of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
“The NRCC has spent over a million dollars” in the Albuquerque media market, she said, adding Leger Fernández is also among 16 Democrats in the crosshairs of a $10 million advertising campaign by former Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s new political advocacy group.
Torunn Sinclair, a spokeswoman for the NRCC, declined to answer questions specific to money.
“The NRCC’s independent expenditure controls spending decisions,” she wrote in an email.
Sinclair also tried to downplay Leger Fernández’s financial advantage.
“No amount of money will change the fact that Teresa Leger Fernández’s support of Democrats’ reckless spending and the [administration of President Joe Biden]’s anti-oil and gas policies has sent the price of everything soaring,” she wrote. “New Mexicans who want lower prices will vote for Alexis Martinez Johnson.”
Democrats are worried: Roll Call reported in June that Leger Fernández was among four incumbents added to its Frontline incumbent-protection program, which provides candidates additional support.
“Redistricting made four incumbent Democrats more vulnerable, and the Frontline additions are a reflection of that,” Roll Call reported.
Meanwhile, the NRCC named Martinez Johnson one of its “On the Radar” candidates last month as part of its Young Guns program.
The program, spearheaded by U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, “helps equip Republican candidates across the country with the tools they need to run winning campaigns,” according to the NRCC.
The NRCC has made its interest in the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat “very public,” Martinez Johnson said.
“They named us as a Young Gun because of how competitive this race is and how well it’s being run. This has been an NRCC-targeted race since last November,” she said.