While the 3rd Congressional District has long been a Democratic stronghold, redistricting made the seat more competitive and prompted Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson to make another run after finishing a distant second in 2020.

But with less than 100 days until the Nov. 7 general election, Martinez Johnson’s campaign has struggled to take off in the all-important money department.

The most recent campaign finance reports show Martinez Johnson has less than $29,000 cash on hand after raising only $77,000.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community