In a case of one fool’s errand spawning another, a couple of Republican legislators want to impeach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
They are certain to fail, and they should.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, blundered in her overreach to ban guns in Bernalillo County for at least 30 days. The governor claims gun violence is a public health emergency that enables her to suspend state laws authorizing open and concealed carrying of firearms.
On occasion, Lujan Grisham seemed to argue with herself over the wisdom of the disarming residents with permits for concealed handguns. After outlining her blanket prohibition, the governor said, “Responsible gun owners are certainly not our problem, have never been our problem.”
Her approach led to criticism from almost every front. Two organizations typically at odds, the ACLU and the Republican Party of New Mexico, were among those calling Lujan Grisham’s approach wrongheaded.
Various members of the governor’s own party also criticized her. Perhaps the most notable was Raúl Torrez, the state attorney general, who on Tuesday sent a strongly worded letter to Lujan Grisham.
“I encourage you to engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while having little if any discernible impact on the underlying dynamics driving gun violence in our community,” wrote Torrez, previously the district attorney of Bernalillo County.
He said his staff won’t defend Lujan Grisham in lawsuits challenging her prohibition on guns.
If Lujan Grisham hoped to establish a united front against the worst criminals, she failed. If she wanted to create a firestorm that would catapult her onto network television shows, she succeeded.
Republican state Reps. John Block of Alamogordo and Stefani Lord of Sandia Park recognized an opening for more political theater. They say they want to instigate impeachment proceedings against Lujan Grisham.
Talk of overturning the result of a statewide election that occurred only 10 months ago is going nowhere. Lord and Block advocate a hanging offense for a governor who made a poor decision.
The Republicans’ punitive approach is unreasonable. Even if it were sensible, Lujan Grisham would be safe.
Democrats control the state House of Representatives 45-25, and they have a 27-14 advantage in the Senate. One vacant seat in the Senate will go to a Republican appointee, but that won’t matter in an attempt to impeach Lujan Grisham.
“It is mathematically and politically impossible,” Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, told me Tuesday.
Republican House members were scheduled to caucus behind closed doors later in the day. Continuing impeachment efforts is a dead end, but politics is filled with such wastefulness.
Townsend, no fan of Lujan Grisham, wants to have a special legislative session aimed at reducing crime. He says hiring more cops and rebuilding the state’s treatment system for mental illness would be two effective steps lawmakers could take.
He is bipartisan in his criticism of state executives relating to deterrence of crime.
Townsend blames former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez for dismantling the state’s network of behavioral health centers. He criticizes Lujan Grisham for not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs flowing through the southern border.
An equally outspoken critic of Lujan Grisham is Democrat John Allen, sheriff of Bernalillo County. Allen said the governor’s gun ban has caused chaos in his department, as countless people are phoning in to discuss her order.
“It’s inundating our dispatchers. We can’t get calls through because of all this nonsense,” Allen told me.
He also received national attention after announcing he would not enforce Lujan Grisham’s blanket ban on guns.
“There is a better way. This did not help at all,” Allen said.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller previously decided his police department would not enforce the governor’s order. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, appointed by Lujan Grisham, took the same position.
Lujan Grisham is not alone on an island, though her support from law enforcement on the gun ban is limited to an agency she controls directly — the State Police Department.
Instead of building an multiagency team to fight crime in New Mexico’s most populous county, Lujan Grisham has caused a split. Allen said he had no choice but to break from her on the gun prohibition.
“She’s the one that’s going to be stuck in court. I can’t afford to be,” the sheriff said, citing surging auto thefts in the Albuquerque area as just one source of violent crime in need of his attention.
In politics, money can always assuage some of the discord. Lujan Grisham’s order contains $750,000. Maybe those dangling dollars will forge a meeting of the minds on other strategies.
What this governor needs is a failure to obfuscate.