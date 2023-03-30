Vasquez billboard
U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico is among House Democrats the National Republican Congressional Committee will be targeting in a billboard campaign.
 National Republican Congressional Committee

Less than four months after being sworn into office, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez already has a big target on his back.

Vasquez has become a frequent punching bag of the National Republican Congressional Committee, which considers the first-term Democratic congressman a vulnerable candidate in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a conservative Republican who lost to Vasquez in November and has already filed paperwork to run again in 2024, plans to make a "special announcement" alongside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 10 in the Democratic-leaning city of Las Cruces.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.