Before the communications director for the Republican Party of New Mexico started to hammer Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in hard-hitting news releases, he tried to join her administration and promote her vision for the state.
Documents obtained under a public records request filed by The New Mexican show Mike Curtis sought a communications job in the governor’s administration at least twice last year, writing in a cover letter that he believed in Lujan Grisham’s vision and Democratic principles and understood how to promote and defend them.
“Dedicated and creative, I would be honored to help define the [Lujan] Grisham legacy as she takes on new challenges and sets goals to help improve the lives of all New Mexicans,” he wrote.
Curtis, a former longtime broadcast journalist who most recently served as an executive producer at an Albuquerque-based television station, did not return messages seeking comment.
But Anissa Tinnin, the state Republican Party’s executive director, defended Curtis, writing in a statement that he was looking for a job to support his family and at the time sought work in both the public and private sectors.
“It’s not uncommon for members of the press to be hired in a governor’s administration,” she wrote. “A communications position within any administration should be apolitical given that the governor represents ALL New Mexicans. Mike Curtis’ background is in journalism, and in no way was he looking for a ‘political’ job. His passion is writing and communications.”
Tinnin also accused the governor’s administration of leaking the information about Curtis seeking employment under a Democratic governor.
“Mr. Curtis has released some heavy-handed press releases holding the governor and her communications staff accountable to the people of” New Mexico, she wrote.
“This is how they respond? By digging into old personnel files, unearthing private job applications — to carry out a sleazy political vendetta?” Tinnin added. “It’s a shame the governor and her staff aren’t focused on helping out-of-work New Mexicans or getting small businesses to reopen — instead they are unscrupulously piddling around looking for cheap shots and looking for dirt. The abuse and overreach of Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration is appalling. What’s the next unethical, shameful action to be committed against anyone who stands up to her?”
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email Monday that Curtis’ actions and words speak for themselves.
“Applying for a political appointment is inherently political,” she wrote. “Personally I believe in the governor’s vision and principles, particularly protecting New Mexicans’ public health and stemming the tide of this virus — who’s to say what Mr. Curtis believes in.”
Meyers Sackett noted it was her understanding that documents about Curtis were obtained under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.
“Given the individual was applying for a job in government, that’s fair game, and if this complaint is trying to spin a decent bit of reporting into a political attack, it’s unsurprising but a shame all the same,” she wrote.
