IMG_3047.jpg

Albuquerque bike shop owner Amanda Batty endorses the reelection of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a new ad. Batty says she's dismayed Republicans are turning her youthful mistakes into a political issue.

 Screen shot

Republicans intent on winning back control of the Governor's Office in November have been using crime in New Mexico as a constant source of attack against incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term.

The governor may have given the GOP more ammunition in her latest campaign ad, which includes an Albuquerque bicycle shop owner who is a convicted felon.

"As Mark Ronchetti rolls out more law enforcement endorsements, Michelle Lujan Grisham is trotting out a convicted felon to sing her praises," Will Reinert, a spokesman for the Republican Governors Association, said in a statement Wednesday — the same day the Albuquerque Police Officers Association announced it was endorsing Ronchetti in the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community