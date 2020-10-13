The New Mexico Republican Party is doubling down on claims that state House candidate Roger Montoya should drop out of the race over revelations that the Democratic candidate appeared in two adult films in his youth despite President Donald Trump being in several adult films two decades ago or more.
Republican Party Executive Director Anissa Tinnin said in an interview last week that there’s no comparison between the “reckless behavior” that Montoya engaged in and three movies produced by Playboy in which Trump made cameos. A tape obtained by CNN in 2016 shows Trump chatting with a Playboy Playmate and snapping Polaroid photos of the model in a 1994 movie commemorating the magazine’s 40th anniversary.
He appeared in two more Playboy videos: one in 2000 and another in 2001, CNN reported.
In August, a California court also ordered the president to pay $44,100 to former adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, who said she was asked by a former Trump attorney to sign a nondisclosure agreement after having an affair with Trump 13 years ago.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico is calling attention to what it calls clear hypocrisy. But Republicans say the adult films Montoya appeared in are incomparable to Trump’s Playboy cameos.
“It’s laughable that the Democrat Party, the best they could come up with was some National Enquirer-like media outlet that would report and compare what Mr. Montoya chose to participate in with reckless behavior and what Donald Trump allegedly participated in. There is no comparison,” Tinnin said.
“I haven’t seen the video myself, so I can’t comment on that,” she added, referring to the online CNN video clearly showing Trump appearing in a Playboy film.
Tinnin said she hadn’t seen the Montoya video either, but confirmed that someone with the New Mexico Republican Party did watch it.
“If Chairman [Steve] Pearce truly believes that all candidates should be held to this moral standard, he should be calling for Donald Trump to drop out of the race as well,” New Mexico Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement last week. “This is a hypocritical attempt to distract the voters of this district from the fact that Roger Montoya is by far the most qualified candidate in this race and the best person to fight for New Mexico’s hard working families.”
Montoya is running for the vacant House District 40 seat in the Nov. 3 election against Española City Councilor and Republican Justin Salazar-Torrez.
State House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and New Mexico U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, also a Democrat, also defended Montoya in statements released by the state Democratic Party last week.
“Roger Montoya has dedicated his life to his community and to creating a better future for the next generation, which is why I encouraged him to run for office,” Heinrich said in a prepared statement. “If I were a 19-year-old kid struggling with addiction or exploitation, Roger is exactly who I would want as a mentor. He has done more to support young people than anyone I know. I stand with Roger Montoya.”
Montoya, who was recognized as one of 10 CNN Heroes in 2019 for his work at a local youth center that offers classes in arts, music, dance and gymnastics, said last week he’s not proud of his past.
He confirmed that he appeared in pornographic films when he was a struggling college student nearly four decades ago.
Since then, he also has worked on youth anti-violence programs and was recognized as one of the The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference in 2000 for his volunteer work with several nonprofits and for organizing an HIV support group in Española.
As someone living with HIV, the 59-year-old Northern New Mexico House candidate was the first to help start an HIV education program at Española schools.
Montoya first tested positive while working as a professional dancer in New York City in 1986.
“I am not proud of that choice, as I was young, and naïve,” Montoya said of appearing in pornographic films. “But those experiences helped me to understand the exploitation young people face.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Chale!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.