Four Republican poll watchers were kicked out of an absentee vote counting warehouse in Las Cruces on Friday for “disrupting and intimidating” poll workers, state officials said, leading New Mexico's elections director to reprimand the state Republican Party.
Republicans then shot back, accusing the Doña Ana county clerk of making up the claims against poll challengers who were "rightfully doing their job."
The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office said one of the Republican poll watchers grabbed the Doña Ana County Bureau of Elections director and filmed him, leading the office to temporarily stop tabulating votes. It called the conduct illegal.
“This approach taken by Republican challengers will absolutely not be tolerated by election administrators and the fact that four challengers were removed shows that things have escalated beyond what is acceptable,” State Elections Director Mandy Vigil wrote in a letter Friday to state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce.
Vigil also wrote that one poll watcher told officials at the absentee precinct board he had been instructed by Republican Party officials to “push the envelope” on what was legal inside the office.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it was “demanding resolution to this behavior immediately,” calling on the Republican Party to “stop any explicit instruction or guidance” to disturb the polling location or officials.
Vigil added her office was considering taking legal action against the party.
“Election administrators are exploring legal avenues to pursue unless we get assurance that RPNM is not instructing its challengers in this manner,” she wrote.
Pearce took a different direction in his response, however, saying video footage at the location showed the "assault" claimed by elections officials did not occur.
He said County Clerk Amanda López Askin was "deliberately causing trouble" by "allowing the illegal removal of poll challengers" who were "entitled to be a part of the certification process" and then "sensationalizing the false incidents when going to the press."
“This shameful and sneaky behavior by the Dona Ana Clerk must be dealt with,” Pearce said in a statement. “Amanda López Askin goes out of her way to tarnish the election process. The false accusations against our poll challengers show how far she’ll go to tilt the election and violate the law.”
The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office confirmed the behavior by the poll challengers in a telephone interview Friday, saying the Republican watchers became upset when they weren’t allowed to leave their designated area inside the office.
“They were upset they couldn’t get closer to tabulation of the ballots,” said Lindsey Bachman, chief deputy clerk for Doña Ana.
“They were yelling and getting in close proximity with staff,” she added.
The incident comes as New Mexico’s two major political parties are engaging hundreds of volunteers to watch over polling sites amid increasing concerns about potential voter intimidation nationwide and sporadic accusations of inappropriate behavior around polling locations in the state.
Both parties say they’re registering greater numbers of so-called poll challengers this year than in previous elections.
Democrats say they’ve increased their reserve of poll challengers due to concerns about the difficulties of voting during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They also say they're responding to the Trump campaign, which has endeavored to train a volunteer “army” to watch polling sites amid the president's allegations of widespread voter fraud.
There already have been several other reports accusing Republican supporters or poll watchers of causing disturbances at or near polling sites across the state in recent days.
