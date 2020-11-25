Members of the Republican caucus have named their leaders in the state House of Representatives for the next two years.
Before Tuesday's special session, Rep. Jim Townsend of Artesia was named the House minority leader. Rod Montoya, who represents San Juan County in the northwest corner of the state, was reelected as the House minority whip.
GOP members picked Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences as the House caucus chairwoman. She has served in the Legislature since 2015. Townsend and Montoya began their legislative careers in 2015.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.