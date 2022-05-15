Peggy Muller-Aragón
Anthony ‘Ant’ Thornton
Occupation: Retired aerospace engineer, corporate strategist and ombudsman.
Age: 66
Website: thenextlg.com
City of residence: Sandia Park
Educational background: Ph.D, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Purdue University; Master’s degree, Engineering (Aero/Mechanical), Stanford University; bachelor’s degree Aerospace Engineering Sciences, University of Colorado
Political experience: 2016 state Senate candidate — District 19; 2021 elected 1st Vice Chairman of Bernalillo County; 2021 Senate analyst during 60-day session.
Relevant life experience: Worked at Sandia National Laboratories for 27 years. In 1997, became Sandia’s first Black american executive director. In 2001, selected as the National Black Engineer of the Year.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes.
If yes, please explain.
Over 25 years ago, I was detained under suspicion of DUI. The case was dismissed by the presiding judge.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
1. Please evaluate the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The state’s response was abysmal. We lost 40 percent of small businesses across the state. Our children lost at least a year in educational training and socialization that may not be recoverable. Churches were told to close or reduce their attendance, businesses were deemed essential or non-essential, and employees were told to wear masks and take a shot as a condition of employment. According to the most recent data, New Mexico ranked second in terms of COVID deaths per 100,000 people. Bad leadership decisions leads to poor results. Our current Governor did not keep the citizens of NM safe.
2. How would you balance the state’s dependence on oil/gas revenue with a climate crisis that faces New Mexico and the U.S. Do you believe there is a climate crisis? There is no climate “crisis.” We should produce oil & gas and increase supply to reduce prices at the pump. We do have an inflation crisis as high energy prices translate into higher prices for food, transportation and commodities. We should consider small modular nuclear reactors which have zero emissions and have been approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as future power plant sources for New Mexico.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates on the Republican portion of the ballot? I have served as a Senate Analyst during the 2021 Legislative Session. The lieutenant governor can influence and trap bad legislation that hurts the citizens of New Mexico from becoming law. The ombudsman is a constitutional role for the lieutenant governor; I am the only candidate who is a certified member of the International Ombuds Association, trained in alternative dispute resolution. My program management executive experiences and technical background allows me to serve the Governor.
4. Do you support abortion rights in New Mexico, and if not, why not? I am pro-life, from conception to natural death. No one has the “right” to kill an innocent child.
5. What are the three major policy disagreements you have with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and why?
u Enforce the Border: Stop human, drug and sex trafficking across our southern border.
u Energy: We should utilize our oil and gas resources to enrich the people of New Mexico.
u Education: We should open our schools to competition as I support universal school choice where the money follows the student.
6. Yes or no: Is Joe Biden the legitimately elected president of the U.S.? Yes
7. The national Republican Party calls the Jan. 6 takeover at the U.S. Capitol “legitimate political discourse.” Do you agree? This question is irrelevant to my role as lieutenant governor.
8. Much has been made of the state’s crime crisis. What legislation needs to be passed and signed to address the issue? Bail reform is needed to deter repeat offenders. We need to return qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. Homelessness needs to be addressed with legislation that supports and funds institutions that can rehabilitate drug addicts, take care of mental illness patients, and provide a transitional path for mothers with children.
9. The lieutenant governor serves as president of the Senate and on a variety of boards and commissions. Should those roles be expanded, and if so, how? The lieutenant governor role is an underutilized position. With my technical background, I can work with our labs (Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos, Air Force Research Labs, and White Sands Missile Range) to help transition technology out of the labs to create private industry here. In addition, because I have managed complex, multi-million dollar programs over the course of my career, I can serve as the go-to person for the governor to lead projects for the state.