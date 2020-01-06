A handful of Republican lawmakers are slamming New Mexico State Police’s Operation Surge in Albuquerque as a failure after a TV station reported 88 percent of the people arrested on felony charges during the summer effort have since been released.
Following the report by KOAT-TV, which said most of the 201 felony arrests during the operation resulted in suspects being released within days, seven state House Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state police Chief Tim Johnson and criminal justice officials urging an “immediate and thorough investigation into all aspects of Operation Surge.”
The $1 million operation followed the slayings of an Albuquerque postal worker and a University of New Mexico baseball player as the city neared a record number of annual killings in 2019, FBI statistics show.
But close to half of the felony arrests in the operation were on suspicion of drug crimes, while 20 percent were related to auto theft and 10 percent involved suspects accused of fighting with police or fleeing pursuit, KOAT-TV reported. One arrest was on suspicion of homicide.
The letter asks the governor to answer “why so many suspected felons were quickly released from custody,” and said the “disappointing anti-crime operation ... shows New Mexico’s criminal justice system is either incapable or uninterested in reducing crime.”
New Mexico State Police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano confirmed in an email that KOAT-TV’s report is accurate “with the exception of a few cases/arrests.”
But Soriano called the operation “very successful” and said the 50 state police officers Johnson sent to Albuquerque helped build relationships with the community.
“New Mexico State Police received dozens of compliments from citizens and business owners,” Soriano said. “They thanked the New Mexico State Police for committing time and resources to deter crime in their neighborhoods.”
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, also called the operation a success, citing positive feedback from Albuquerque residents, police and officials who appreciated the beefed-up presence of law enforcement.
“That doesn’t mean we’re happy with reporting that suggests too many of the offenders are no longer in custody,” Sackett added. “While of course that doesn’t mean they won’t necessarily face justice ultimately, it does speak to cross-institutional issues that must be addressed — and the governor is clear: Everyone has to own that they can and must do better.”
New Mexico State Police is currently working to refile charges stemming from the arrests, Sackett said, adding that the governor supports a state Supreme Court plan announced Monday to study the state’s pretrial detention procedures.
GOP state Rep. Bill Rehm, who did not sign the letter, has reintroduced legislation to make it harder to release defendants on bail after a man charged with killing a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl was released from pretrial detention.
The bill is unlikely to pass through the committee process in a Democrat-controlled Legislature.
One of the signatories, state Rep. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, said he and several of his Republican colleagues want to know whether the $1 million operation was worthwhile.
“How was Operation Surge really valuable to us and where are we now in terms of that investment?” Gallegos said. “We took assets from around the state to Albuquerque and we didn’t get the results we were told we were getting.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.