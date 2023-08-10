An account on X, formerly Twitter, falsely claiming to be “the official Twitter page of the Republican Party of Bernalillo County” maliciously tweeted late Wednesday that former New Mexico House Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia had died.

“Groucho Marx said one time when somebody had reported that he had died that his demise had been prematurely reported — I guess I’m in the same boat,” Townsend, who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015, said in a telephone interview Thursday.

“My demise has been prematurely reported,” he said. “I’m still kicking.”

