013123XGR_LS_2.JPG

Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, at the Capitol in January during the legislative session.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A first-term Republican lawmaker who has consistently criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her pro-abortion rights policies called the governor a "murderer" on Twitter after a national TV appearance in which she said New Mexico has "no limits" on abortion.

Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, defended his tweet Wednesday, saying the Democratic governor "has done everything possible to harm and destroy human life, from conception all the way through elderly years" by signing abortion-rights legislation and a medical aid-in-dying bill into law.

Asked whether calling the governor a "murderer" on a public platform like Twitter lacked political civility, Block brushed off the question.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you