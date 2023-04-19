A first-term Republican lawmaker who has consistently criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her pro-abortion rights policies called the governor a "murderer" on Twitter after a national TV appearance in which she said New Mexico has "no limits" on abortion.
Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, defended his tweet Wednesday, saying the Democratic governor "has done everything possible to harm and destroy human life, from conception all the way through elderly years" by signing abortion-rights legislation and a medical aid-in-dying bill into law.
Asked whether calling the governor a "murderer" on a public platform like Twitter lacked political civility, Block brushed off the question.
"I find that hilarious that we would even consider having that conversation when far-left Democrat members have posted horrific things, such as saying every Republican is a seditionist who should be branded with a red S, when other representatives or senators call their constituents and other New Mexicans pendejos [stupid] and when you see the far-left get away with murder," he said.
"I think that calling out a murderer to their face is something that should be welcomed because I think our political discourse should be in the public square where it is, and I think if we're supporting our constituents and however they believe, then we're doing our jobs as legislators," he added.
A spokeswoman for the governor decried the tweets.
"The governor is saddened — but, unfortunately, not shocked — at this type of hateful rhetoric coming from a member of the Republican Party," Maddy Hayden wrote in an email.
"Comments like these absolutely have the potential to incite violence, including to the governor, her family and colleagues, and it is telling that party leadership remains silent on this out-of-line tweet," she added.
Shortly after an interview with The New Mexican, Block tweeted Wednesday it came to his attention he had used a "very offensive word" to describe Lujan Grisham.
"I inaccurately called her a 'murderer' instead of the proper gender-affirming term of 'murderess,' ” he wrote. "Thank you to all who have helped me correct this error, and I appreciate you for helping me be better at following the current inclusive Wokespeak vernacular."
Governor alludes to abortion talks with pueblo
Block sent the initial tweet Tuesday night. The tweet included video of a portion of the governor's appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday when moderator Margaret Brennan asked her how she defined "fetal viability" in abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
"That is not defined," Lujan Grisham responded. "It is left to two physicians to make that decision with the patient."
"The fear is that folks can take that to an extreme if someone has an affliction that isn't life-threatening … and picking and choosing which children they want to carry to term or not," Brennan said.
"I find that argument not to be nearly as compelling as the arguments that we make, that we should be focused on contraceptives and better maternal health care, which means you have better outcomes," the governor responded. "It's the wrong side of the argument, and it pushes [a] button for people's fears about what's really happening. Late-term abortions should occur as rarely as humanly possible."
During the interview, Brennan remarked New Mexico has become "a haven of sorts" for surrounding states that heavily restrict abortion, such as Texas and Oklahoma.
"That's, I'm sure, part of your calculus here in crafting the laws you did," Brennan said.
Brennan then turned to comments the governor made on the show in February.
"You said, 'We're moving towards tribal nations providing access, including abortion,'" Brennan said. "The Hyde Amendment prevents federal dollars being used for abortion."
Lujan Grisham said Medicaid dollars wouldn't be used to pay for those services, but "sovereign land is a whole different designation.
"We aren't doing it now, but I think we will, and I think we can," the governor said. "We do a ton of state investments, and tribes have their own resources. ... At least one of those tribes, a pueblo in New Mexico, has certainly indicated that they would be more than ready, willing, able and interested."
Hayden, the governor's spokeswoman, declined to identify the pueblo or elaborate on the governor's comments about abortion care on tribal land.
"The governor is committed to working with tribal leadership — if/when they request it — to establish and increase access to reproductive health care services and abortion in tribal communities," she wrote. "Those conversations are ongoing."