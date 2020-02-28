The top fundraising Republican in a race for the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Ben Ray Luján said Friday she will appeal to the state Supreme Court a judge's decision disqualifying her from the ballot.
Anastacia "Anise" Golden Morper, a licensed real estate agent and Angel Fire resident, said she will continue fighting to make it onto the Republican primary ballot in June after state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid ruled Thursday she did not use the proper form to collect signatures to qualify for the 3rd Congressional District race.
The pro-gun, anti-abortion candidate argued "the New Mexico establishment" is trying to thwart her congressional bid "because Democrats fear nothing more than a conservative woman in office."
She said she downloaded her nominating petition forms from the Secretary of State's Office website.
Morper said she will appeal to the state's highest court, rather than the New Mexico Court of Appeals, because the issue is time sensitive. "This is part of the proper process for this case," she said in an email.
Morper has raised about $20,000 in campaign contributions — more than the other four GOP primary candidates vying for the nomination, but still less than the lowest-earning Democrat in the race, Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya.
Her campaign funds are far less than the more than $1 million raised by Democrat Valerie Plame, a Santa Fe resident and former CIA agent running for the same seat.
“It’s really up to the voters who they want to represent them. Let’s leave it up to the voters," Morper said in an interview Friday. “I believe that they have a fear that I can beat their Democrat nominee, and therefore they are attempting to remove me so I cannot be a threat and there’s no chance for me to win this seat.
"It’s unfair game playing. If the field was equal, we would allow everyone's petitions to be seen, especially if the signatures were valid."
Luján's decision to run for the seat of retiring New Mexico U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, has left a crowded field of candidates in primaries.
Morper would face several other GOP candidates if the Supreme Court should rule in her favor.
Other Republican candidates include Karen Bedonie, a member of the Navajo Nation who has worked a variety of jobs from construction to food service; Audra Brown, a Portales cattle rancher who said she has a master's degree in computer science and is "world champion of destruction" (a taekwondo competition); Santa Fe engineer Alexis Johnson; and former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya.
Montoya said he switched parties in April 2019, "primarily because of my Catholic faith and being pro-life. Democrats, especially at the national level for this type of office, have been pretty adamant you cannot run as a Democrat unless you're pro-choice."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.