The five candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor blasted Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham — and each other — during a forum Tuesday hosted by the Santa Fe Federated Republican Women.
The potshots among the GOP contenders in the June primary spilled into social media immediately afterward. Many were aimed at former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, who has raised far more money than his primary opponents despite a late start to his campaign.
Ronchetti, in response to the blows, told the crowd “bluster” doesn’t win elections but turns voters off.
Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner, pounced on Ronchetti for telling the crowd, “I’m not somebody who has deep knowledge of what is failing you.” Block labeled Ronchetti’s remarks the “worst thing you could say.”
“Now we know why Mr Ronchetti doesn’t show,” Block wrote on Twitter, referring to Ronchetti’s absence at several past candidate forums and debates. “If you don’t understand the problems facing New Mexicans, how do you think you can be Governor?”
In a follow-up tweet, Block tagged several news organizations, as well as the Republican Governors Association.
“This statement is very concerning to those who are looking for experience,” he tweeted. “We don’t want to train a Gov, we need strong leadership.”
Enrique Knell, Ronchetti’s campaign spokesman, wrote in an email Block had “quoted a sentence fragment ridiculously out of context. Mark is making the point he’s not a career politician.”
Ronchetti had been asked how he distinguished himself from the other gubernatorial hopefuls.
“I will admit to you, I am not a politician,” he said. “I’m not somebody who has a deep knowledge of what is failing you. We need to tear down the bureaucracy in Santa Fe that has long since stopped listening to you.”
Block took aim at Ronchetti during the forum, as well as state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences over an ethics probe scheduled for a hearing in July.
“It’s imperative that you nominate the right candidate with the right leadership, the right experience, that doesn’t have the political baggage, that’s not establishment, that doesn’t have an ethics trial a month after a primary election,” Block told the crowd.
Though Dow didn’t respond to Block, earlier in the forum she called the ethics charges “bogus.” They include allegations she may have used her legislative position to advocate for a nonprofit she founded more than 20 years ago.
Dow also spoke pejoratively of Ronchetti.
“My fight is the primary,” Dow said. “If you’re looking at the polls, and you’re looking at cash on hand, it’s between myself and the weatherman.”
Knell lambasted what he called cheap shots lodged against Ronchetti.
“In this primary it’s Mark versus everyone, they all know it and are pulling out every cheap shot they can,” he wrote in an email. “Mark is and will stay laser-focused on Michelle Lujan Grisham’s failed policies. That’s why Republicans in this primary are coalescing behind the movement Mark continues to build.”
The verbal jabs at the forum, held at the Santa Fe Country Club, came a day after candidates for public office filed campaign finance reports that show Ronchetti, who came close to winning a U.S. Senate seat in 2020, with a sizable fundraising lead over his rivals.
Ronchetti has more than $1.5 million in cash remaining as the June primary approaches, compared to Dow’s $684,000 and Block’s $20,044, according to the reports. Block’s name will appear first on the ballot after he received the highest number of delegate votes at the GOP pre-primary convention in February, while Ronchetti came in fourth at the event.
In an interview after Tuesday’s forum, which drew about 115 attendees, Block said he wasn’t “taking hits or giving hits.”
“I’m talking about public information out there,” he said, adding the ethics complaint against Dow should disqualify her from the race.
“She won’t be the nominee, but if she is the nominee, then we have a Republican nominee against [Lujan Grisham] who has to go in front of an ethics trial in July,” he said. “That’s not good. That’s what I’m talking about with baggage. We don’t need that.”
Block said Ronchetti would be “a governor in training” if he won the primary and beat Lujan Grisham in November.
“He even said it himself; he doesn’t understand these issues,” Block said.
During and after the forum, Ronchetti said the candidates “need to run on values,” a formula he said worked when he ran for the Senate.
“In that election, we got more votes than any Republican in the history of the state of New Mexico,” he said. “We have to do that again. We have to gather people outside our party, and thinking of the nastiest thing you can say about your opponent isn’t going to get it done.”
He added: “If we continue shrinking down our party, taking all the shots we can and looking like we would rather beat each other up than become governor, then we will not succeed.”
In an interview, Ronchetti said political jabs come with the territory, but it won’t be how he runs his campaign.
“People in this state don’t want to see people running for political office sit there and see what kind of shots they can take with each other,” he said. “That doesn’t address the problems that New Mexicans have, and honestly, I don’t care about all the bluster. I don’t care about all the backbiting and the backstabbing. I care about what everybody here in this state is facing.
“We have a government that doesn’t listen to us anymore,” he said. “If we don’t realize that the way forward on that is to address people’s problems, then we’re lost.”
