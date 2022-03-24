Ask any of the candidates for governor if they support equal treatment under the law.
The answers to that soft question would all be the same. Heads would bob up and down. All of them would flash two thumbs up for decency and fair play.
They also would reveal inconsistency. As someone who's paid to listen to politicians running for statewide offices, I've been reviewing all their statements now the field for the primary election is set.
One recorded monologue by Republican gubernatorial contender Mark Ronchetti stood out.
"We have weak laws that benefit criminals — laws that allow our police officers to be sued while criminals are turned right back on the streets," Ronchetti said.
He referred in part to a bill approved last year by the Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the candidate Ronchetti hopes to run against in the November general election.
Called the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, the law ended qualified immunity for police officers, other public workers and their departments. It permits people to sue a public body for violations by its employees of rights guaranteed under the state constitution.
Lawsuits against cops and other public employees in New Mexico had a long history of failure, even when the facts brought forth by complainants were overwhelming.
One example stands out. Fifteen years ago, when publicity-hungry Democrat Gary King was the state attorney general, he created a group that raided several Hispanic-owned farms and ranches. King's organization, the Attorney General's Animal Cruelty Task Force, claimed it was breaking up cockfighting rings.
In truth, it imposed its own brand of animal cruelty.
King's raiders usually found no cockfighting when they stormed a ranch or farm. But his organization still claimed it had pinpointed businesses that once forced roosters into bloody fights to the death.
King's task force used sheriff's deputies, police officers and on one occasion a government helicopter to swoop down on ranches and farms.
After this show of force, King's crew wouldn't retreat if it found no cockfighting. It would claim the birds might have been fighters previously and they might have been trained on steroids. Why, the food chain might even be contaminated.
The Attorney General's Animal Cruelty Task Force would tell ranchers it intended to seize and quarantine all roosters, hens, chicks and eggs on the property. After that, the state would charge the ranchers large daily fees to feed and care for the birds.
In the alternative, task force members said, ranchers could sign a statement permitting King's raiders to kill all the birds and smash all the eggs.
A couple of these small agricultural businesses told King's task force to get lost. The raiders backed down in those instances.
But most of the ranchers were terrified of being bankrupted by fees for quarantining their birds. They signed the death warrants for their livestock.
King's crew poisoned the birds on site, leaving the carcasses for the ranchers. So much for any worries about contaminating the food chain.
The attorney general's operation would contact the media and hope gullible reporters would print or broadcast a story about the demise of fighting roosters.
After seeing their birds destroyed, some of the ranchers hired lawyers to sue King and others responsible for the raids.
With a blockade to litigation in state courts, the ranchers turned to the federal system. King and his underlings moved to throw out the lawsuits on grounds of qualified immunity. Government employees carrying out public business shouldn't be second-guessed, King's legal counsel argued.
Judges dismissed the lawsuits. King, the state's chief law enforcement officer, had legal protections on his side. Ranchers had none.
This was only one of countless cases where people wronged by police or some other government employee had no chance in New Mexico's justice system.
The state's year-old civil rights act isn't an attack on police officers or attorneys general. It's a way to hold government accountable.
Beyond that, the law allows residents such as ranchers Reyes and Mario Marin of San Juan County to have a chance if they file suit in state court over government abuses. The Marins were among the people who unsuccessfully sued King for the raids.
By condemning the law that permits police officers to be sued, Ronchetti might believe he's pandering to Republican primary voters. Not a single Republican in the Legislature voted for the bill to end qualified immunity for police and other public employees.
Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, was part of that bloc. Dow is one of Ronchetti's opponents for the gubernatorial nomination.
They should consider that many farmers and ranchers are Republicans. Some remember King's raids — one of the great abuses of government power by a Democrat.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.