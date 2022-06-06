Tuesday is election day, and the usual scenes — campaign volunteers waving signs at polling sites; a last-minute rush of online, TV and mail ads; late-night scenes of triumph and devastation — are almost upon us.
We’ve watched it before.
But come Wednesday, there’s the potential for a new look — or at least the beginnings of a new look — to local and statewide politics.
When balloting concludes at 7 p.m., Republicans will have a challenger to face Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November; Democrats could see shifts in ideological direction within their own caucus in the House of Representatives; and both parties may learn whether structural changes to the primary voting system will have long-term effects or are just a sidelight.
Tuesday’s big race, of course, is the Republican primary for governor, where five candidates have waged a long and occasionally nasty battle for the right to race Lujan Grisham.
Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff said he believes the general election in the governor’s race will be much more competitive than it was four years ago, when Lujan Grisham thrashed Steve Pearce by 14 percentage points.
That will make the “Republican primary for governor an important one to watch,” he said.
The perceived Republican front-runner, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, has raised the most money and may have the best name recognition in a field that includes Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer; Rebecca Dow, a state representative from Truth or Consequences; Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico; and Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser and former U.S. Army officer.
Though the Republican battle for governor will dominate the day, Democrats have a few internal battles of their own for key state offices, including attorney general, auditor and treasurer.
In the attorney general’s race, current state auditor Brian Colón faces off against 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez. Tuesday’s winner will face Republican Jeremy Gay of Gallup, who is unopposed.
The auditor’s race pits political veteran Joseph Maestas, currently a member of the Public Regulation Commission, against Zack Quintero, a legal analyst who once ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat in Albuquerque. The victor will take on Libertarian Robert Jason Vaillancourt, who is unopposed in the Libertarian primary.
The treasurer’s race, which has seen plenty of controversy, features Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya running against Heather Benavidez, chief of staff to incumbent state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg.
The race has triggered several ethics complaints and attack ads galore, in large part because Eichenberg has made it clear he wants Benavidez, and not his former ally Montoya, to succeed him. The winner faces Republican Harry Montoya, who is running unopposed.
At the local level, there are several Democratic primaries to watch, including the race for sheriff, where incumbent Adan Mendoza faces Santa Fe Police Department Lt. David Webb Jr. Because there are no Republicans or Libertarians running for the position, the Mendoza-Webb winner almost certainly will take the job.
Area legislative races are no less compelling, particularly in Democratic primaries for three seats in the House — Districts 40, 41 and 46.
All feature centrist vs. progressive themes and have been marked by contributions from political action committees. One race, the District 40 battle between former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez and incumbent Roger Montoya, has been particularly bitter.
In a Monday interview, Montoya said he was feeling “clear and confident in my level of service. It doesn’t always equate to the vote count, but I feel in this particular situation it will. Should I lose, I will be very gracious and work with the new representative to ensure the things I helped to initiate on behalf of the people will live on.”
For his part, Sanchez said: “I feel good. You never know; I think there’s a lot of support. I should have a chance.”
In District 41, incumbent Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, spent part of Monday filing an ethics complaint against a Texas-based political action committee. She said the group, New Mexico Values PAC, reported no financial activity in terms of contributions and expenditures on the Secretary of State’s website during the third campaign finance report period, which ended last Thursday.
Yet she said some Northern New Mexicans received a mailer, paid for by the PAC, criticizing Herrera as a California-style politician against gun rights and trapping. That means those mailers were likely prepared and printed before June 2, Herrera said in the complaint, and the expenditures should have been reported.
Herrera asked the Secretary of State’s office to investigate the matter and impose the harshest penalty on New Mexico Values PAC for violating several sections of the law.
“It’s getting ugly,” Herrera said Monday.
Efforts to reach her opponent for the seat, former Probate Court Judge Marlo Martinez, were unsuccessful.
A three-way race in District 46, which encompasses parts of Santa Fe, also has high stakes: progressive incumbent Andrea Romero faces Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal and political newcomer Ryan Salazar. Like the primaries in Districts 40 and 41, the race is seen as a bellwether for progressives, who have driven the House agenda in the past four years under outgoing speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe.
Roybal said he was putting in a half-day of work before conducting one last round of door-to-door campaigning.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “We’ve definitely put the work in there, and now it will be up to the voters to decide.”
Romero said she plans to cast her vote sometime Tuesday morning alongside her grandmother, Delfina Romero.
“I used to do early voting and absentee ballot voting, but this [voting on Election Day] has become a ritual with my grandma,” Rep. Romero said. “She’s been my good-luck charm.”
For the first time, New Mexico voters registered with an independent or decline-to-state status will be able to vote in this year’s primary election. About 24 percent of the state’s registered voters fall into those two categories.
The new option is a result of Senate Bill 4, legislation created and passed during a special session in 2020. The bill includes a provision allowing those voters to switch back to their original party status after the primary election.
Whether that will play a significant role in this primary election is unclear, though Sanderoff said he does not think it will have “that big of an impact.”
“Even if a substantial proportion of people decide to take the registration [for another party] for one day to participate in the primary, perhaps 55 percent of them will vote for Candidate A and 45 percent for Candidate B,” he said. “So the net effect would not be that big.”
Sanderoff said he does not expect a large turnout Tuesday. He said only about a third of all registered voters took part in the past three state primary elections. As of Monday, a little more than 10 percent of all eligible New Mexicans had cast early or absentee ballots.